Oh Grafton! What have you done, again?

GRAFTON, we need to have a talk.

The last date a case of COVID-19 in the Clarence was diagnosed n March, and we're so blase about social distancing that it's almost easier to swap phone numbers at the shops than catch each other's germs.

So why are we seemingly buying out all the toilet paper, again?

Photos taken recently by a Daily Examiner reader show the near-bare shelves of toilet paper in Coles and Woolworths in Grafton over the weekend.

And it's becoming a thing so much that the big two supermarket chains have again imposed limits on the buying numbers.

And while the coronavirus spike in Victoria may give people legitimate rise to imminent lockdowns, the question that seems to be on everyone's mind is, why?

That, and where can they get some? Just in case.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said they had to "regrettably" start to see an "elevated demand" for toilet roll move outside Victoria in the past 24 hours.

"While the demand is not at the same level as Victoria, we're taking preventive action now to get ahead of any excessive buying this weekend and help maintain social distancing in our stores," Ms Peters said.

"We have ordered more than 650,000 additional packs of toilet roll into our network, which is an increase of more than 30 per cent on our usual volumes.

The toilet paper aisle in Coles Grafton this past weekend.

"We have plenty of stock for all of us, so we encourage our customers to buy only what they need and think of others in the community as they shop this weekend. If customers already have enough toilet roll at home, there is no need to buy more."

Coles and Coles Express stores nationwide have put a one pack limit on both toilet paper and paper towel.

Downriver in Maclean, SPAR Maclean owner Bob Little said it hadn't reached panic proportions yet, but the sales had increased over the weekend.

"I've been wondering myself if it's going to come to us or not," he said.

"We've got an increase in sales, but our shelves still look pretty good."

RELATED: Maclean's SPAR finds the positive in COVID-19

Mr Little said he was at a loss as to why toilet paper had become the must-have item of the pandemic.

"It's been bugging me from the day it started, and it's something there doesn't seem to be any explanation for it," he said.

"At the end of it all, there wasn't a day that we didn't have toilet paper come to our business. We got deliveries every day."

However, Mr Little said that at the peak of the last rush, if the toilet paper hit the shelves, it was gone in an hour, with staff having to resort to different methods.

"We kept it out the back, and anyone who asked for it got it," he said. "We never ran out, but we have our allocations. Quilton supplied us through the whole pandemic, but not to the level customers wanted."

Mr Little said that he had noticed that his shop was usually about a week behind the rush trends, and wondered if it would be the same again.

"I'm hoping we've got a bit more common sense," he said.

"It's not going to run, we're always able to get it."