Master grower Steffen Kraushaar in the Mother Plants Greenhouse at MediFarm. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Health

State’s first cannabis oil ready to roll

by Daniel Knowles
7th Nov 2018 8:36 PM
THE first medicinal cannabis oil from Queensland's first legal cannabis farm could be ready as soon as January, offering help for kids with epilepsy and hope for adults with other debilitating illnesses.

The first plants are being grown under lights at a high security complex in a secret location the Sunshine Coast.

Medifarm director Adam Benjamin with Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Member for Fairfax, Ted O'Brien said the plants were a milestone in an industry that will net Queensland a slice of the $55 billion international medicinal cannabis market.

Medifarm director Adam Benjamin said the company had worked to produce some of the best cannabis strains in the world.

"We are doing this to help the Aussie patient," Mr Benjamin said.

"We have the genetics to fast track with the global pioneers from Israel.

"Now we have got what we've got, we've got a duty of care to deliver this to patients.

"There is potentially a $55 billion-plus market. Although that's exciting from a commercial standpoint, we are focussed on the Aussie patient.

"These plants which are now under cultivation are being readied to produce medicine, cannabis medicine by prescription by Aussie doctors for Aussie patients by early 2019."

