Oil spill creates Pacific Highway traffic hazard

EMERGENCY services have responded to an oil spill on the Pacific Highway this afternoon, which has caused a traffic hazard on the southbound on-ramp from Yamba Rd near the Harwood Bridge.

Fire crews including NSW Fire and Rescue Maclean and Rural Fire Service are on the scene of the spill, which occurred around 3.39pm.

Traffic on the southbound on-ramp is currently impacted by the spill, with reports from scene indicate could be up to 10km long.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution.