CAUTION is advised on the Pacific Highway as an oil spill that occurred at approximately 5.30pm is affecting traffic in both directions at Mororo.

Dry absorbent has been placed on the spill, but visibility is affected due to the absorbent blowing in the air.

A reduced speed limit of 60kph is in place for the affected and is expected to remain for the rest of the night.

Updates are available from livetraffic.com