Oils fight for Great Barrier Reef

Peter Garrett, from Midnight OIl.
by Kathy McCabe

MIDNIGHT Oil will kick off their Australian reunion tour with a musical protest against the Adani mine and threats to the Great Barrier Reef's survival next week.

The activist rockers will stage the Oils at the Reef concert in Cairns on October 6 to support research into the damage suffered by the treasured natural wonder.

The band will direct all proceeds from the show at the Tank Arts Centre to nonpartisan scientific research organisation called Great Barrier Reef Legacy.

The Oils haven't been quiet about drawing attention to environmental causes on their Great Circle world tour.

They performed on the famous Rainbow Warrior in Brazil in April to protest mining at the mouth of the Amazon River.

"Midnight Oil have always used our music to talk about things we believe are important," Peter Garrett said.

"We believe the future of the Great Barrier Reef is clearly on the line. We're at the eleventh hour for our most important natural asset.

 

Midnight Oil will kick of their Australian tour with a musical protest against the Adani mine and threats to the Great Barrier Reef.
"As the largest living organism in our world the reef is a treasure of extraordinary beauty itself but it's also a symbol of greater questions we all have to answer."

"Some parts of the reef are already being killed off by catastrophic climate change and other parts would be damaged by bad federal government policy that prioritises short term corporate profit above all else.

"So we're looking forward to getting together with our friends in Cairns and all doing our bit to share some information, provoke more conversation and make change while there's still time."

The Great Circle world tour has already ticked off more than 50 concerts in 16 countries and will end with a victory lap around Australia, starting in Alice Springs on Monday and finishing at the Domain in Sydney on November 17.

Tickets for the Oils at the Reef concert go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, with a limit of two per person.

The concert will form the backdrop for radio and television specials by Triple M and Foxtel's MAX to spotlight the battle for the reef's survival.

"The Great Barrier Reef is one of the world's most beautiful and intricate ecosystems," drummer Rob Hirst said.

"It's also a magnet for tourists, and a major contributor to the local economy so the fact that it's under threat from climate change and unsustainable development should concern all Australians.

"We believe we should support the work of scientists and listen to them when it comes to what we should do to protect this precious environment."
 

