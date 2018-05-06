Olam in line to make NRL debut after impressing for Falcons

ON THE BURST: Justin Olam for the Falcons against the Hunters at Sunshine Coast Stadium last season.

ON THE BURST: Justin Olam for the Falcons against the Hunters at Sunshine Coast Stadium last season. Ritchie Duce, Level Eleven Photo

RUGBY LEAGUE: Centre Justin Olam is poised to make his much-awaited NRL debut for Melbourne on Sunday, after impressing for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The 24-year-old was called into the Storm line-up on Saturday, for their clash with the ladder-leading Dragons at Sydney, after injuries to Curtis Scott and his replacement Young Tonumaipea.

It's reward for perseverance and patience for the Papua New Guinea representative.

Signed by the Storm ahead of the 2017 season, he's since been biding his time at their feeder team, the Falcons, in the Queensland competition.

And he's made his mark on the Intrust Super Cup with some consistent showings.

He's played 31 games, notching 18 tries, for the side.

Olam was recognised as the state league's centre of the year last season, when he was a key factor in the Sunshine Coast's run to the grand final, where they they were edged by his former team, the PNG Hunters.

He's started this season with some promising displays as well.

Falcons coach Craig Ingebrigtsen said he was delighted for Olam to get a call-up.

"I'm really happy for Justin because he's worked really hard and he's tried to fix a couple of things that he needed to fix."

"With Justin you know what you get with him because of the way he carries the ball. He runs the ball really hard and he gets you on the front foot."

"He plays the ball quick...and obviously his defence has improved dramatically over the first six to eight weeks of the competition this year and that was a big thing that he had to fix up, knowing when to stay patient and he's done that really well."

"I'm sure they could have picked someone else but they showed some faith in Justin and it's great. It shows the system works well and I'm excited for Justin and I know of all the Falcons boys are excited.

"It's really good to see blokes like Justin and (Ryley) Jacks and those blokes who have all been in our system become NRL players because that's what we're all striving to achieve for them and when they finally get that opportunity it's a buzz for us as well as it is for them."