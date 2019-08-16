Old Boys out to celebrate huge season for Buccaneers

OLD BOYS: The Yamba Buccaneers side in 1991 pictured in front of the clubhouse.

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers have been a dominant force in the President's Cup this year and with the minor premiership wrapped up the club has a big day planned for the final game of the regular season tomorrow.

A tradition of the club is to invite former players to the final home game of the season for the annual Old Boys day which has taken place for 20 years.

Former player Graham Mackie is looking forward to the festivities as they take on Iluka.

"It will be good to get a few of the old boys down here to have a few beers and talk about how good they used to be,” Mackie said.

"It's been fortunate the club have had some star players come through. Kane Douglas went on to the Wallabies and Cody Walker went on to play for the NSW Waratahs and some of the older guys were pretty talented.”

Mackie played for the club until 1981 and has had a strong involvement for a number of years now. A highlight of his year has been the NAIDOC Week round last month.

"That was one of the best days we've had at Yamba Oval I reckon,” he said.

The Buccaneers will be auctioning Frances Belle Parker's original artwork The Stone Canoe which was used as the basis for the NAIDOC jerseys. There will also be two limited edition prints auctioned in the clubhouse after the match.

In another historic move for the club the inaugural Buccanettes side have had a strong year as well as the men who will play a home semi-final next weekend.

"The women's team has been a revelation. They've only lost a few games and they've really enjoyed themselves,” Mackie said.

"The men should be able to go all the way if they don't fall apart. They didn't play too well last week but they switched on in the end.”

GAME DAY: The Buccanettes kick off at 1.15pm before the Buccaneers play Iluka on Yamba Oval tomorrow at 2.30pm.