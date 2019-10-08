Old boys to get together for CRCA reunion at McKittrick Park

CRICKET REUNION: The meet is planned for McKittrick Park on October 19 where Harwood's Nathan Ensbey is pictured above in a clash between the Coutts/Coffs Colts and Harwood Cricket Club.

CRICKET: More than 70 current and former members of the Clarence River Cricket Association are expected to come together at McKittrick Park on October 19 for a region-wide reunion.

Former cricketers, officials and volunteers of the association, from Queensland to Southern Highlands to Tamworth, have indicated their attendance, which David Brown has said "will be a wonderful opportunity to renew friendships and relive memories of cricketing days".

"I decided it would be nice to get together to see some of the old cricketing colleagues before we leave the turf," Brown said.

The reunion will begin at McKittrick Park where attendees will watch the scheduled game, with the Clarence River Cricketers Association Junior Association providing a barbecue lunch.

"We were going to have it at Fisher Park, now Ellem Oval, but due to reconstruction of the playing surface we'll be holding it in South Grafton," he said. "We're hoping to get a good crowd, I would think we'll get 70-plus."

Brown had noted a number of clubs hosting gatherings in the area over past years but he felt a region-wide get together was due.

"Specific clubs have held reunions but not like this where we'll have everyone in the region coming back together," he said. "Some of the names that have said yes, we haven't seen in over 40 years."

Brown said they were expecting some high-profile names to attend, with an incredible amount of talent being produced in the Clarence Valley over the years.

"Back in the 1960s when the St George Dragons won 11 straight premierships, they had a bloke called Brian Graham playing fullback and he used to play cricket in South Grafton, he'll likely be coming," he said.

"We've also had a number of the guys who have played first grade cricket in capital cities."

The CRCA reunion will take place at McKittrick Park on Saturday, October 19.