Joe Burns walks off after making 13 against NSW. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez
Cricket

Old Bulls hit early hurdle in Test race

by Robert Craddock
10th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
BULLS Test aspirants Joe Burns and Usman Khawaja have failed in their first bids to demand selection in Australia's first Test side of the summer.

Burns fell leg before wicket for 13 after missing a low, full straight ball from the pacy Sean Abbott on the first day of the Sheffield Shield summer against NSW at the Gabba on Thursday.

And a frustrated Khawaja was surprised to be given out in the same fashion for one when he was trapped in front by Harry Conway.

Queensland were 2-31 with fellow Test hopeful Matt Renshaw unbeaten on 15 as he was joined by Marnus Labuschagne.

With at least one opening position up for grabs in the first Test against Pakistan at the same ground next month, Renshaw and Burns had much to play for an initially did well to resist Test fast man Mitchell Starc, experienced veteran Trent Copeland and Abbott for the first hour before Burns fell soon after.

Burns fell soon after a period when Queensland had gone for six overs without scoring a run.

Burns survived a confident lbw from Abbott earlier in the over he was dismissed which left the bowler momentarily nonplussed.

Usman Khawaja is fighting for his Test future. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez
Khawaja was dropped during the Ashes tour and needs first-class runs to convince the selectors to recall him this season despite two centuries in the 50-over format.

Starc beat Renshaw several times in his first over but after that the openers handled him soundly.

Renshaw has several watchful periods but was always on alert to play his favoured flick through the leg-side.

Burns was overlooked for the Ashes but the failures of Marcus Harris and Cam Bancroft has opened the door for a possible return if he can strike form in the Shield.

