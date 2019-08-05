Old campaigner is back to his best

Copperhead Rogue, trained by Stephen Keep, edges out Rusty Trick at the Grafton Greyhound Club race meeting earlier this year.

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton Greyhounds race tonight with a strong 10-event card set down for decision.

Looking for our best bet tonight you will get no prizes for guessing what it is as it must be that grand old topliner from the Evelyn Harris camp in Cosmic Bonus in race eight, The Ladbrokes Boost Stakes over 480m.

Cosmic Bonus has been a wonderful campaigner for the Harris kennel, winning 50 of his 109 starts.

Obviously, his best win was in last year's Master Meteor Final at Wentworth Park when he ran a sizzling 29.65, earning connections a cool $100,000.

Racing in all the best races throughout his career, Cosmic Bonus has also been racing very consistently on the Richmond tracks and he has been extremely unlucky not to win at his last two starts.

Two Fridays ago at Casino, he gave the recent Grafton Sprinters Cup winner Painted Picture a huge start and ran him to 3/4L and then last Tuesday at Lismore he was again extremely unlucky when a close second to the extremely honest Tranquil Invader, going down by a neck.

Cosmic Bonus did run down the top liner in Fernando Blaster to just go down in a close finish.

Any track is never a problem for Cosmic Bonus and tonight you would be surprised this is his first try at the 480m trip at Grafton.

The only problem for us punters is I think is Cosmic Bonus will be very short on the fixed odds tote.

Another good bet on tonight's card is in race four, the Thirty Talks @Stud Stakes over 407m.

Here I like the Robbie Andrews-trained Telling Porkies, drawn perfectly in box one.

A winner of two of his five starts, Grafton in 23.38 and Casino 23.47, should see this young dog continue his winning way.

Race seven tonight, The GDSC Stakes over 407m, sees Warren and Sonia Kempshalls' Modified Trunk returning to Grafton after a very successful trip up to Townsville, where the Trunk was a super run when second in the rich Townsville Cup, earning connections a cool $6000.

I was on course at Townsville for the final and, geez, Modified Trunk ran one hell of a mighty race.

And I think if the Trunk had come out of the boxes running like he usually does he may have just pinched the final.

He only came out fairly and got to the front on the home turn, but he had just used too much petrol, but the Trunk certainly did all of Grafton very proud.

Tonight, in this 4th/5th Grade event, Modified Trunk looks a great bet from box two. Shilo Valley for Dessie Winters returned to the winners' list last week when running a fair 23.31 by his time standards.

If trainer "Skinny” Winters can get Shilo Valley back to his best winning times of around 23 dead, we will see one hell of a race tonight between these two premier sprinters at Grafton over the past 12 months.

Punters looking for an early winner should look at race two, The Ladbrokes 0-1 Wins Stakes over 407m, in the shape of the Robbie Andrews-trained Short Pork.

After running a great race over the carnival when running a good second to the brilliant Nangar Beau, Short Pork then won his maiden in a flying 23.25 at Casino.

Providing Short Pork takes no harm from his Casino run on Friday, I do think he looks a safe bet from tonight's box seven draw.

Tonight's 610m race, which is race six, The Clarence Valley Sheds Stakes, looks an extremely tough affair.

I have tipped the Evelyn Harris-trained Black Pickie, drawn in box one, on each-way basis.

I think we should get about $6 each way and if she can bounce on the bunny and improve on her PB of 35.91 and get down to about 35.70 she will give a heap of cheek in tonight's race.

Dave Richardson's Sandave Gypsy is the obvious danger tonight and if she put her best foot forward, she would blow these dogs away, but getting Sandave Gypsy to go on the bunny is easier said than done.

Tonight's first of 10 races is set down for 6.20 pm and the last is 9.32pm.