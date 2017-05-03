Old faithful Rango helps rustle up title

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: While it might not be possible for an old dog to learn new tricks, after Mitchum Davis brought his old faithful dog Rango to the NSW Dog Trial Championships at Glencoe at the end of April he has proved they don't forget their old ones easily.

The pair proved to be unstoppable as Rango stormed the cattle around the pen to pull off two almost perfect rounds to win the State Novice title, and for his efforts has also claimed the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month award for April.

The pair previously won the award for a similar feat in 2015.

>> Attaboy! Cattle dog trainer claims Sportsperson award

Davis said he didn't have much time to train Rango before the championships, and was proud of their efforts to bring home the title.

"There were a 111 dogs competing in the novice section, so it was pretty good that we won," he said.

"Rango wasn't in retirement, but he didn't get as much pre-training because we've been busy with work so I thought I'd just take him with me, and he is old enough to know what he has got to do and he proved that.

Mitchum's son Ethan also competed at the titles finishing 6th in the maiden class with his dog Jess.

>> Check out the full list of nominees for April Sportsperson of the Month