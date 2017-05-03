24°
Sport

Old faithful Rango helps rustle up title

Jarrard Potter
and Jarrard Potter | 3rd May 2017 1:32 PM
WINNING TEAM: Mitchum Davis with his dog 'Rango'.
WINNING TEAM: Mitchum Davis with his dog 'Rango'. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: While it might not be possible for an old dog to learn new tricks, after Mitchum Davis brought his old faithful dog Rango to the NSW Dog Trial Championships at Glencoe at the end of April he has proved they don't forget their old ones easily.

The pair proved to be unstoppable as Rango stormed the cattle around the pen to pull off two almost perfect rounds to win the State Novice title, and for his efforts has also claimed the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month award for April.

The pair previously won the award for a similar feat in 2015.

>> Attaboy! Cattle dog trainer claims Sportsperson award

Davis said he didn't have much time to train Rango before the championships, and was proud of their efforts to bring home the title.

"There were a 111 dogs competing in the novice section, so it was pretty good that we won," he said.

"Rango wasn't in retirement, but he didn't get as much pre-training because we've been busy with work so I thought I'd just take him with me, and he is old enough to know what he has got to do and he proved that.

Mitchum's son Ethan also competed at the titles finishing 6th in the maiden class with his dog Jess.

>> Check out the full list of nominees for April Sportsperson of the Month

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley sports awards dog trials mitchum davis sportsperson of the month

MILESTONE MEN: Williams, McLennan reach 150 games

MILESTONE MEN: Williams, McLennan reach 150 games

IT HAS been a decade of dominance on the rugby league field for the Grafton Ghosts, and two of the club's favourite sons have been front and centre for it all.

Giant crane signals bridge construction progress

A large crane is framed by the current Grafton bridge on the new development.

Jetty construction underway on south bank of Clarence River

Old faithful Rango helps rustle up title

WINNING TEAM: Mitchum Davis with his dog 'Rango'.

Mitchum Davis named Senior Sportsperson of the Month for April.

Brass group brings musical message to Grafton

The Australian Brass Quintet pose outside the Christ Church Cathedral before their show on Tuesday night.

Teaching, not just playing ethos of touring group

Local Partners

Brass group brings musical message to Grafton

The Australian Brass Quintet played to a full house at the Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday night

Take what you need with Yarn Bomb

FREE: Kim Rule and Mel Orams with a "yarn bomb" fence in Maclean they organised through their Pay It Forward Maclean, Yamba and Surrounds group.

Community bands together to help those in need in time for winter

Wedding chaos makes it to the stage

There Goes the Bride at the Pelican Playhouse.

There Goes The Bride is chaotic, but everything about it works.

Shining a leadlight on local Neighbourhood House

Jan Fletcher takes a close look at a stained glass window she is working from in a leadlight class at the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House. The house is offering free classes this week as part of Neighbourhood House week.

Free taster events on all week at South Grafton

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

Motivated Vendor - Must Sell

51 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $269,000

Located in an elevated position overlooking well established tropical gardens is this large family oasis. With classic charm throughout, including stunning...

Gorgeous Family Home in Heart of Westlawn

313 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 $385,000

Looking to upsize? Look no further than this gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two kitchen, four garage solid brick home with a massive in ground pool in the...

All Offers Considered

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

A Fantastic Family Home

15 Banksia Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $395,000

The owners of this home have raised their family and enjoyed living the past forty years here in lovely Banksia Street but now its time for a new...

STANDING PROUD

25 Roberts Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

It has been on the buyer requirement list of many investors, first home buyers, downsizers AND upsizers. We promised we would find you another, as all the quality...

Price Reduced Must Sell

203 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This home is set on a 512m2 block close to schools, hospital, racecourse and the GDSC. The yard is fully fenced with a single car garage. Whether you are an...

Coast Meets Country

27 Sapote Street, James Creek 2463

House 3 2 6 $569,000

Looking for something special? Well this property has it all. This small rural retreat will provide the perfect setting to grow your family, relax after retirement...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $412,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Perfectly Positioned

3 Iron Bark Terrace, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Surrounded by near new homes, this home offers a spacious and low maintenance design. First home buyers and investors alike will be impressed with the property on...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Vibrant venue to go under the hammer

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton, which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack is up for sale through Elders Real Estate Grafton.

Six properties up for auction tonight

5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

Check out these Grafton houses currently available for rent

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!