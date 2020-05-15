Old fashioned generosity comes from hi-tech sale
A BIT of old-fashion generosity combined with some modern technology to give a great result last week.
The property, affectionately known after its owner Stephen Walters sold for $603,000 via online auction for Ray Donovan Stock and Station agents, and selling agent Patrick Allen said there was a first for the company
For a company that prides itself on the quality of its auctions, with Ray now a retired a fine auctioneer and a long line of good auctioneers following, to give up that trademark and go with an online agent in terms of Auctionsplus helping us run the platform was a leap of faith,” he said.
“We’re happy to see it translated, it was a great result despite the difficulties of not being able to do it face-to-face.”
There had been good interest in the piece of riverfront property with 10 registered bidders, and bidding rose quickly from the start of $400,000, with four bidders pursuing it to the end.
For Mr Allan, the final amount, which was over reserve, was a good result and an honour to sell for “Ginger”, as he was known.
“It was a bit of an honour to sell it for him,” Mr Allen said. “The first time he showed me around he told me it was worth $600,000 and I didn’t quite believe him.
“But to see it tick over that on the auction day was a bit of emotion — he got his wish.”
Mr Walters used to ride trackwork for many leading trainers and Randwick, and raced horses with Matt Dougherty, and lived a quiet life on the property.
The funds from the sale will be distributed between three charities — the Grafton Hospital renal unit, the Salvation Army and a rural youth charity Backtrack.
“I’m really happy to see it get over reserve,” Mr Allan said. “It was a great auction, and a great result for those charities.”