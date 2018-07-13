Old fox and young buck pull tricks on Cup day

Robert Thompson brings 11 patriot through the middle of the field to win Race 2.

BMK 69 HCP: Sky Thoroughbred Central commentators Priscilla Schmidt and Gary Kliese described it as an "old fox and young buck” result when Patriot swooped late to win yesterday's $40,000 The Bidfood Benchmark 69 Showcase Handicap (1000m) at Grafton.

The old fox they were alluding to was none other than Robert Thompson, king of the coalfields and winner of the most races in Australian history. The young buck was Port Macquarie trainer Matthew McCudden. The 22-year-old who only took out his licence at the end of March. He racked up four winners before running into a little bit of drought, he said, before Patriot rattled home to bring him back to the winner's yard.

Patriot, a three-year-old chestnut gelding son of Reward For Effort has now won three of his 13 starts.

"They said there was a bit of trick to him,” Thompson said. "We did get a long way back but he always travelled good and he responded when I asked him for something up the straight.”

While Thompson gave praise to the young trainer, McCudden believes "the ride won him the race”.

"I gave him no chance on turning for home,” he said.

"I told Robert before the race if you've got a magic wand wave it, I think that's exactly what he did.”

Thompson has been waving that magic wand for many years.

"RT has got me back on the winners board,” he said.

"I told Robert he had a few little tricks to him.”

Matthew McCudden said patriot had excuses for a last start seventh at Taree too.

"He didn't like the going there, and the 61kg didn't help either.

"He also had a real blow after the race.”

Yesterday he carried 57kg and RT and responded powerfully over the final two furlongs.