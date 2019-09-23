Old friends are back to enjoy the sun

SNAKE MAN: Paul Jones says snakes are becoming increasingly active as the weather warms up.

SNAKE MAN: Paul Jones says snakes are becoming increasingly active as the weather warms up. Tim Jarrett

EVERYONE'S favourite reptile is out and about now the weather is heating up.

Fresh from picking up a six-foot carpet python, snake catcher and super-fan Paul Jones said with the weather warming up the often maligned locals were starting to "feel like coming out”.

The python Mr Jones had just picked up from William st in Grafton was bagged and ready to be relocated to a new home in the bush.

"You want to relocate them far enough away so they don't come back to the same property,” he said.

"Let them go near some water and somewhere they can get some food.”

That particular python was looking extra wide having just had a feed, something they only needed to do "once a month.”

"I wish we could do that, wouldn't it be good if we could do that,” he said.

"Imagine the money we would save.”

The renowned Clarence Valley snake catcher said he already had a few calls to relocate snakes hanging around houses in the area and last week missed out on moving a "beautiful” big brown snake.

Mr Jones wanted to remind people that as they became more active it was important to take certain precautions if they crossed paths with a snake.

"Don't touch them and don't stress out,” he said.

"Keep still, that's the secret. If you stay still, they can see you but they don't worry.

"I have had a brown snake go over my feet, in between my legs and even had a black snake go up the leg of my trousers.”

If people had snakes hanging around their house and were uncomfortable with them living alongside the family, Mr Jones said he was available to come and relocate them.

For more information Mr Jones could be reached on 66423918.