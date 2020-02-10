Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maintenance zone on the southern side of the old Grafton bridge.
Maintenance zone on the southern side of the old Grafton bridge.
News

Old Grafton bridge gets a massage

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIKE most 80-somethings, wear and tear on major joints is something that needs tending to occasionally and the old Grafton Bridge, which turns 88 this year, is no different.

Transport for NSW will be carrying out maintenance work on the historic crossing’s famous bendy corners from today until Friday.

During one of its regular check ups it was identified the bridge’s bearings were due a clean and regrease, a well-earned massage if you like given the heavy duty work they are required to perform every day.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the maintenance will have no impact on traffic on the old bridge and limited impact on pedestrian traffic.

Northern side of the old Grafton bridge showing bearing maintenance work zone.
Northern side of the old Grafton bridge showing bearing maintenance work zone.

“One side of the pedestrian walkway will be closed at times for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists but one walkway (on the old bridge) will be open at all times.”

The spokesperson said bridge bearings sit between the bridge piers and the deck and allow controlled movement between the piers and the deck to reduce stresses at the joint. All bridges have bearings that allow for this movement and will continue to require maintenace from time to time.

This week’s maintenance on the old Grafton bridge will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from today until Friday.

Maintenance zone on the southern side of the old Grafton bridge.
Maintenance zone on the southern side of the old Grafton bridge.
grafton bendy bridge maintenance old grafton bridge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarence Valley roads impacted by flooding

        TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarence Valley roads impacted by flooding

        Weather Heavy rainfall across the region has led to the closure of several roads, here is a list of the current roads closed in the Clarence for Monday, February 10

        What to expect when a major flood tops the levee

        premium_icon What to expect when a major flood tops the levee

        News History speaks volumes about the nature of floods in Grafton

        COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Who’s in, who’s out?

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Who’s in, who’s out?

        News Fresh faces all but guaranteed as a familiar faces bow out

        Maclean RSL Sub-branch essay comp open to more schools

        premium_icon Maclean RSL Sub-branch essay comp open to more schools

        News The annual Harry Lange memorial essay competition for students run by the Maclean...

        • 10th Feb 2020 11:16 AM