Old Grafton bridge gets a massage

Maintenance zone on the southern side of the old Grafton bridge.

LIKE most 80-somethings, wear and tear on major joints is something that needs tending to occasionally and the old Grafton Bridge, which turns 88 this year, is no different.

Transport for NSW will be carrying out maintenance work on the historic crossing’s famous bendy corners from today until Friday.

During one of its regular check ups it was identified the bridge’s bearings were due a clean and regrease, a well-earned massage if you like given the heavy duty work they are required to perform every day.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the maintenance will have no impact on traffic on the old bridge and limited impact on pedestrian traffic.

Northern side of the old Grafton bridge showing bearing maintenance work zone.

“One side of the pedestrian walkway will be closed at times for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists but one walkway (on the old bridge) will be open at all times.”

The spokesperson said bridge bearings sit between the bridge piers and the deck and allow controlled movement between the piers and the deck to reduce stresses at the joint. All bridges have bearings that allow for this movement and will continue to require maintenace from time to time.

This week’s maintenance on the old Grafton bridge will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from today until Friday.