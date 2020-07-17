Old Grafton jail staff to parade for final time

A flag-lowering ceremony will be held at Grafton Correctional Centre on Friday, July 17 prior to the centre’s official retirement on August 5.

STAFF of old Grafton jail will take part in a flag-lowering ceremony at the historic site before it’s closed for the final time.

Earlier this week Corrective Services NSW confirmed that Grafton Correctional Centre will be officially retired next month.

“The ceremony will include a parade of centre staff marching through the gate, presentation of honour boards, service plaques and Commissioner’s Commendations to selected staff members, presentation of a key ring, framed photograph and certificate of appreciation to each officer and a salute and flag-lowering,” the spokeswoman said.

Inmates from the old jail have been transferred out of the facility to the new Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia since it began taking prisoners at the start of this month.

The new $800 million facility, which has the capacity to house 1700 inmates, is the largest jail in Australia.