Old jeans still wearing well for charity

GREAT IDEA: Robyne Plater and Marie Young from the Maclean Patchwork and Quilters Association take a break from the sewing machines to try out some of their recycled denim bags they are making as part of Grafton Shoppingworld's Jeans for Genes Day fundraiser.

THE sewing machines were ripping through the denim at Grafton Shoppingworld earlier today, but it wasn't baggy jeans they were fixing, but bags from jeans.

As part of their annual display to support Jeans for Genes Day, women from the Maclean Patchwork and Quilters got busy sewing creating all manner of bags created from donated jeans.

Under their skilled hands, the denim was torn apart and repurposed into large, small and even brightly decorated carrybags.

"I think it's a wonderful idea," said member Marie Young. "It's a great cause and we're very pleased to be part of it.

"This is my first day and I've just whipped up the first bag now."

People can either donate their old jeans to the cause, or come along and pick up a recycled bag, all for a gold coin donation to the Children's Medical Research Institute.

"We did this alongside our display of some of the jeans that are hanging above the Coffee Club," Grafton Shoppingworld Marketing Manager Kelle Murphy said.

"We've asked them to bring along their old jeans, and they can make denim bags, bags for the kids, there's a spot for the kids to decorate them as well."

The stand runs from Thursday to Saturday from 10am-2pm this week and next week outside Coffee Club.