Old pics of Meghan Markle unearthed

Meghan Markle on holiday with a friend on Italy.

ONE of the great joys of the royal wedding has been watching the internet spend the weeks leading up to the event trawling through Meghan Markle's entire personal history.

We know who she used to be in love with, what all her family members think of her and the kind of sneakers she used to wear back when she did totally normal things like go to yoga.

Now we have some new inane details that let's be honest, we're all going to eat up because we're unhealthily obsessed.

Some legend has trawled through the Instagram account of one of Meghan's mates, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, and found some great snaps of the pair on a gal's vacay in Italy.

These photos were all reportedly taken just one month after Meghan and Harry started dating in 2016.

Meghan moved to Toronto in 2011 when she first landed the role of Rachel Zane in Suits.

She soon met Jessica, who was married to Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney and one of Canada's top television presenters.

The pair have reportedly remained close throughout her entire relationship with Harry and it's believed she will be at their wedding on May 19.

"Jessica is Meghan's BFF and has been a huge influence. Meghan's turned to her for advice on everything from the dress, the flowers, decorations in church, the wedding lunch - and even the seating plan," a royal source told The Daily Mail

"Although Jess lives in Toronto, the two are on the phone all the time. Meg wanted Jess at the final fitting as it'll be the most famous dress of the year and she's quite nervous about it.

"It all went really well and they were delighted with the result," the source said.

Keep your eyes peeled on May 19 for pics of Meghan and Jessica reuniting at Windsor Castle.