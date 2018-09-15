Old rivalries reignite on the court

BASKETBALL: Old rivalries will be reignited on the court at Grafton Sports Centre today as the reformed Yamba Trawlers senior men's side aims a raid on the Grafton Vikings.

It will be a chance for former Vikings guard Jack Roberts-Field to go up against the side he helped to the 2018 Frigid Air Sunshine Conference minor premiership.

It will also be a chance for coach Steve Smith to truly gauge where his side is in terms of a prospective bid to play in next year's conference season.

The Trawlers, who reformed on the courts of Raymond Laurie Sports Centre back in July, have played a series of home and away clashes against sides, including Casino, Ballina and now the Vikings.

"The whole concept is to see where we are at and whether we will have enough players and commitment to play in the Sunshine Conference next season,” Smith said.

"We just want to keep evolving and growing as a club, and hopefully even get a women's team into the competition in the future. For now, it is just about taking baby steps.”

The signs have already been positive for the Trawlers, with up to 14 players regularly turning up to weekly training.

"In a small community it can be hard with players having a lot of commitment to other sports, especially at this time of the year, but the numbers we have had have been great,” Smith said. "Every game to us is important on this road.”

Roberts-Field has stepped up for the Trawlers as an unofficial leader on the court, which Smith hopes will only develop as the year goes on.

"He is only young and is still developing his own game, but to see him step up for the side is great to see,” he said.

"We have managed to find a bit of balance with the senior guys who have come back to the fold as well as our juniors breaking through to the senior ranks.”

The Vikings and Trawlers will take to the court at 5pm.