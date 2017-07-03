Old sashes and new clothes for Bridgett's Jaca journey

EVER since Bridgett Mawhirt carried the capes on stage at the Jacaranda Queen crowning she wanted to give the contest a go, but it was only a few years ago she found out she'd been beaten to the punch in her family.

"Mum was a candidate in 1986, but I didn't know until recently,” she said.

"We've had a joke around now, she says I should wear her sash around.”

Bridget is sponsored in the Jacaranda Queen quest by Elders Grafton, where she has worked as a sales associate for the past 18 months, and said that she is looking forward to taking part with a big group of girls this year.

"All the girls are really lovely, we're all similar age and we know a lot of each through work, but it's good to see everyone get involved,” she said.

Bridget said she is already busy organising fundraisers, incouding a golf day at the Westlawn golf course, and said she is looking forward to getting onvolved with some of the other candidates fundraising as well.

"I think it'll be great, and we've all been brainstorming ides for what to do,” she said.

Bridget was born and raised in Grafton, and said that her family has always been heavily involved in local hockey, which she has played since an early age, but is looking forward to donning some more stylish clothes over Jacaranda.

"I'm really excited for the ball, it's a great excuse to get dressed up,” she said.

"But also for the crowning and the other major event I just can't wait to get to.

"I really wanted to get involved to help keep one of Grafton's traditions alive. After all the years it's great to see it keep going and what Grafton is known for,” she said.