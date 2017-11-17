Old-school feel with new store owners

FRESH FEEL: Luke and Nat Burns are the new owners of the Minnie Water General Store and Cellars.

FRESH FEEL: Luke and Nat Burns are the new owners of the Minnie Water General Store and Cellars. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS a dream for Nat Burns to one day own the Minnie Water General Store.

Now, after Nat, her husband Luke and their three-year-old daughter Josie Maple are living the dream after taking over the store at the end of August.

Moving from Pottsville, near Tweed, the couple have settled into a busy life at the store.

"We wanted to live in Minnie Water, and I was running an intensive care unit and Luke was working in the building industry and we just thought 'Well what do we want to do that can help us move here',” Nat said.

"We've got a three-year-old and we wanted her to grow up here and go to Wooli school.

"So we Googled businesses for sale and we found the Minnie Water Store.”

Nat said they'd been camping in Minnie Water for 20 years, and the last time they'd visited, she said: "I want to buy the shop.”

When the couple moved to Pottsville, they were searching for a small, beachside community, but they didn't quite find it.

"We love the small community in Minnie Water, the national parks and obviously surfing” she said.

"We thought when we moved to Pottsville we would like the community, but it is still very big, it was nice to get to such a small community here.

"It was really about having Josie grow up around nature.”

When the Burns' took over the store, they wanted to make sure they were giving the community what they wanted.

"We've got a really big focus on no plastic, sustainable and local,” Nat said. "We've contacted a whole lot of local businesses and we're trying to fill up the stocks with them, so local honey, preserves and jams.”

Nat added that they hope to have all of their merchandise to be made by local people too.

"We also want it to be old school fish and chips, we're at the beach, we're not in Byron Bay,” she said. The shop will also stock a lot of gluten-free foods.

Coming up, they will have a Pop Up Dinner at the Minnie Water Hall where a local chef will cook off against Nat's dad, who is a chef. It will be a night of fantastic gourmet food with BYO alcohol in a casual setting. Contact the shop for more information.