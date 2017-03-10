Olivers organic chain moving in

EMPLOYEES at Maclean's Ferry Park Cafe have been assured their jobs are safe following an announcement the popular venue has been sold to organic fast food outlet Oliver's Real Food.

Outgoing owner Penny Poole said she and her husband were happy to be handing over the reins to Oliver's, the world's first certified organic fast food chain, after a decade at the helm.

"We established the Ferry Park Cafe with a view to operate for three years and it's been so successful we ran it for 10,” she said.

One of the perks for the community is that the chain, due to open in mid-April, is looking to expand operations and recruit additional people to join the team Penny has already built at the cafe.

Oliver's founder Jason Gunn said he wanted to offer people an "ultra-healthy” fast food alternative.

"Oliver's Real Food, made from whole foods (fresh fruit and vegetables), is full of alkalising antioxidants and protein to make your body feel happy and bursting with energy,” he said.

The restaurants also cater for people with special dietary needs by providing gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

"We offer our customers peace of mind knowing our food is the best quality available and is free of additives, preservatives and artificial ingredients,” MrGunn said.

"Every decision we make is based on how much good we are doing in the world.

"We call it 'feed your good', and if we all do what we can, the world will soon become a much better and healthier place.”

For employment opportunities, visit www.oliversrealfood.com.au.