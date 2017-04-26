Wait almost over for organic fast food chain

Some of the goodies on offer at Oliver's Real Food.

IF you've been waiting to make a beeline for some beans since organic fast food chain Oliver's Real Food announced their Maclean opening, the wait is almost over.

Their new store, located in the Ferry Park gallery complex on the Pacific Highway near Maclean will open on Tuesday May 2.

The chain store, which differentiates itself by using organically grown produce where-ever possible, will offer salads, sushi, gourmet pita pockets, chia pods, yoghurt cups, organic soups and curries, sandwiches, and protein balls.

Or you can try a serve of Oliver's steamed beans with Himalayan rock salt - their healthy alternative of the usual fries.

They also will provide a coffee fix for locals and travelling tourists alike.

"We're opening Oliver's, to offer a real alternative to the junk others offer," said Jason Gunn, Founder of Oliver's Real Food.

"The public want a better choice of food. The hunger for quick, highly nutritious, healthy, takeaway food is only increasing. We want you to feel you can relax and revitalise in our stores."