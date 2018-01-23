Olivia plays the right notes in Sydney

Olivia Ambrose, 11, from St Mary's Primary School Grafton worked with esteemed educator Peter Corkill in the Bach ensemble at Sydney Youth Orchestra Summer School.

Olivia Ambrose, 11, from St Mary's Primary School Grafton worked with esteemed educator Peter Corkill in the Bach ensemble at Sydney Youth Orchestra Summer School. Caitlan Charles

OLIVIA Ambrose has just spent a week playing her violin under the supervision of some of Australia's most esteemed music educators.

The 11-year-old student from St Mary's Primary School Grafton attended the Sydney Youth Orchestra's Summer School, a week-long open music program packed with choir rehearsals, large ensemble playing, master-classes and tutorials, music theory and info sessions.

Olivia was one of six children awarded the 2018 Summer school scholarship by the Sydney Youth Orchestra.

About 230 young musicians came from all over New South Wales for the Summer School, which combines music making, creativity, exploration and personal development.

Olivia worked beside educator Peter Corkill in the Bach ensemble and the week culminated in a sold-out concert at Verbrugghen Hall within the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

In 2015, mum Michele Ambrose entered her daughter through the regional conservatoriums for a workshop with the Australian World Orchestra.

"She was accepted. From thereon in I wanted something else that she could go to, so that was when the Summer School opened up the following year," Ms Ambrose said.

Olivia said performing was her favourite part of the summer camp.

"We did pieces and concerts at the end. We also did a choir," she said.

"It felt really good, and the tone rang on from where we were, and it sounded great."

Olivia began violin when she was six-years-old, and her love for it hasn't stopped.

"My mum bought me a violin. It runs in the family, so I would like to carry on that honour."

Olivia would like to tour the world as a professional violinist when she is older. However, she also enjoys playing soccer.

Her mum also plays the violin for Strings and Things.

The program was open to all school-aged students in NSW who are having lessons with a private music teacher, and was held January 8 to 12.