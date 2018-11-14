Premier League striker lands role in major Hollywood movie

Olivier Giroud has landed himself a gig in the Spider-Man movie. Picture: Getty Images

OLIVIER Giroud has landed himself a Hollywood movie role where the Chelsea star will do battle with Spider-Man instead of defenders.

The striker might be struggling to hit the net this season for the Blues, but the World Cup winner seems to be having no problem when it comes to landing a spot on the silverscreen.

Giroud, 32, has announced he will voice the Green Goblin in the French-speaking version of the new animation blockbuster.

And he will not be the only member of Didier Deschamps' squad to get in on the act.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe will take on the role of Scorpion in the film.

In a boost ahead of its worldwide release on December 12, the duo both used their social media accounts to announce the news.

Giroud hasn't exactly hit the ground running this season.

France boss Deschamps will not allow either man to get carried away by their breaks into the movie business as the nation looks to end a memorable year on a high.

Les Bleus can seal a place in the Nations League last four if they avoid defeat to Holland in Amsterdam on Friday.

But they are facing a striker crisis as both Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette pulled out of the squad through injury.

That leaves France to rely on Giroud, who has just one Europa League goal to his name this campaign, in line to start versus the Dutch before next week's friendly with Uruguay.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.