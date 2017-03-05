Olympian smashes Coffs Tri race record

HE finished 24th in the Rio Olympics last year but Ryan Fisher easily finished first in the bcu Coffs Tri.

Fisher smashed the race record by almost three minutes, finishing the 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run in a tick over one hour and 47 seconds.

Olympic triathlete Ryan Fisher was too strong for the rest of the field in the bcu Coffs tri, setting a new race record. 5 March 2017 triathlon Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

For the 25 year-old, it was an exhausting way to see some of the sights Coffs Harbour has.

"I've only ever been to Coffs before for lunch one day, so I'd never really seen any of it before so it's a pretty spectacular way to see the area," Fisher said.

Fisher heard a reference to the race record as he was transitioning from the bike leg to the run but he admits he didn't give it much thought during the race.

"I didn't really think about it too much, I just put my head down and tried to go as hard as I could," the Brisbane triathlete said.

"It's a dumb race tactic but sometimes it pulls off."