Olympic legend steps into Aussie cricket hot seat

Drew Ginn will take on a high-performance role with Cricket Australia.

Australia's new high-performance chiefs will start just three days before the Ashes with 'Oarsome Foursome' gold medallist Drew Ginn set to steer the domestic pathway.

But it is Ben Oliver, who has spent seven years at the Western Australia Cricket Association, who will work with both national teams and selectors after already establishing a close relationship with men's coach Justin Langer.

"I have devoted most of my adult life to cricket, in both playing and high-performance roles, and I am extremely proud and humbled to continue that association as executive general manager of national teams," Oliver said.

"I look forward to working with Justin Langer and (women's coach) Matthew Mott and their national men's and women's teams, as well as national selectors and all those involved in team operations and logistics."

Oliver played a first-class match for Victoria in 2000-01 before joining Tasmania in 2002.

CA missed out on several high-profile targets in its eight-month search to replace Pat Howard, who was sacked on November 6 last year.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor was linked to one of the positions.

Interim high-performance boss Belinda Clark will see out the World Cup in England before returning to her role as executive general manager of community cricket.

CA would've loved Clark to stay on, but she wasn't interested.

It was decided last year that Howard's job would be divided into two.

"The appointments of Ben Oliver and Drew Ginn are a significant step forward for Australian cricket," CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said.

"Both are world-class high-performance professionals and people of character and integrity.

"I am excited to have them on board and optimistic about the positive impact they will have on the game at all levels."

Ginn, a three-time Olympic Games gold medallist, has spent the past two years at Cricket Tasmania.

"I am looking forward to joining Cricket Australia and having the opportunity to work more broadly across the national system," he said.

"The past two years with Cricket Tasmania have been immensely rewarding.

"This is a chance to continue the work I have enjoyed locally and to now work closely with many great people involved in leading our domestic, national and youth competitions along with the leaders of our state programs, and those leaders in our Cricket Australia pathway programs, and our sports science and sports medicine areas."

Ginn will take care of domestic leagues and youth teams, pathways for players, coaches and umpires as well as talent identification and sports science.