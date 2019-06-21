Olympic medallist arrested over 600kg cocaine bust

OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley was arrested at his home in Byron Bay on Thursday and charged with being involved in an attempt to import almost 600 kilograms of cocaine last year.

The 43-year-old was arrested by Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce members.

On July 31 last year, his younger brother Dru Baggaley and co-accused Anthony Draper were arrested after a dramatic ocean pursuit in an inflatable dinghy almost 100 nautical miles east of Byron Bay.

It was alleged in court these two men were approached by authorities, before attempting to evade interception and jettisoning items into the sea. The items were retrieved from the sea and identified as containing just over 587 kilograms of cocaine.

A 43 year old was arrested at his Byron Bay home today for his role in an attempt to import cocaine last year.

Thursday's arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation and evidence collection over the past 11 months. The taskforce executed two search warrants today on a home and a business premises associated with Mr Baggaley.

Police said among the items seized from the man's home was cash and encrypted mobile phones.

His home was also the subject of a search warrant as part of this investigation in September 2018.

It was alleged in court that Mr Baggaley played a key role in arranging the importation and facilitating the payment for the boat used to collect the cocaine with money provided by the criminal syndicate.

He appeared Byron Bay Local Court this afternoon, where police applied for his extradition to Queensland.

Mr Baggaley was remanded in custody by Federal Police to be appear before a Brisbane magistrate tomorrow.