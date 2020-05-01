Olympic sport neglected in plans for new Grafton pool

DIVING:The region’s chances of producing Australia’s next diving star could be in jeopardy after Clarence Valley Council left the diving tower out of redevelopment plans for 2020/21.

Without the help of a tower at the Grafton pool, the region would not have produced Commonwealth Games competitor Greg Robertson.

The 1982 winner of the Daily Examiner Sports Star, Robertson was the most nominated weekly star in its history.

Champion diver Greg Robertson holds his 1982 Sports star of the year trophy with Bob Simpson (former Aust. cricket captain) and Mick Porra (surf life saving).Photo Daily Examiner Archives

His first nomination was in 1963 as a 12-year-old Seelands boy and he was in the running 18 times before the 1982 win.

He clocked up 26 years of nominations across his career, with his final one, and only one for cycling, in 2000.

The tower was said to be too expensive to add to the masterplan presented on Tuesday.

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley was put off by the omission of a tower.

“There’s six pools in the project; two for kids and four lap pools,” Cr Kingsley told The Daily Examiner earlier in the week.

“There’s nothing appealing for pre-teens, teens or people into the early 20s.

“We’re looking at a plan for $18 million complex that has no appeal to whole sections of the community. All you can do is get wet.”

The plan is yet to be approved but any redevelopment could be pushed back by Covid-19 and the council is firm in its stance against any extra costs.