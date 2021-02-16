Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Crime

Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

by Mark Morri
16th Feb 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Olympic medallist Scott Miller has been arrested on drug charges after a series of raids across Sydney this morning.

Miller, 46, was arrested by drug squad detectives at his Rozelle home early today.

"A police operation is currently underway in Sydney's inner west,'' a police spokesman said.

Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.

"The activity relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad, into the supply of prohibited drugs across NSW,'' he said.

In 1996 Miller won a bronze and silver medal for swimming at the Atlanta Olympic Games before his life fell apart, falling into drug use.

In a TV interview in 2014 he admitted he was battling drug addiction.

He was married to television personality Charlotte Dawson in 1999 but the pair split up after a short time. Dawson suicided in 2014.

Originally published as Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.

More Stories

crime drug raids editors picks olympics scott miller swimming

Just In

    Just In

      New Facebook product mocked

      New Facebook product mocked
      • 16th Feb 2021 10:18 AM

      Top Stories

        COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Maclean Local Court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Maclean Local Court

        Crime The following people appeared before Maclean Local Court last week, where they were sentenced and their matters finalised

        $7.36M of marijuana seized in Coffs/Clarence operation

        Premium Content $7.36M of marijuana seized in Coffs/Clarence operation

        Crime Almost 4000 marijuana plants were seized from multiple properties during a NSW...

        Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        Premium Content Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        News Ivan Milat was serving seven life sentences for murder when he died in 2019.

        Killer bugs: Your hospital infection rates revealed

        Premium Content Killer bugs: Your hospital infection rates revealed

        Health NSW golden staph rates revealed: How your hospital rates for infections