O’Mahoney cleans up in Grafton Services Swimming awards

Grafton Services Swimming Club wrap up another strong season in the pool. swimming pool (Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy)

SWIMMING :The end of the summer swimming season was cut short due to the pool being closed because of the coronavirus and the planned presentation night which was to be held at the GDSC on May 5 also had to be abandoned.

Captain Richard (now with plenty of spare time) began calculating the seasons results and came up with the following point score winners.

Groups divided into individual age groups:

Under 25: First Natalie Durrington 189, second Karlie Cleaver 159.

45-49 yrs: First Damien O’Mahony 248, second Gary Dixon 186

50-54 yrs: First Sharon Welch 174

55-59 yrs: First David Moon 227, second Terry Marsh 209

60-64 yrs: First Doug Ensbey 225, second Bruce Phelps 181

65-69 yrs: First Steve Donnelly 233, second John Wainwright 139

70-74 yrs: First Richard Sear 235, second Jill Enks 132, third Toni Ensbey 126.

Monthly point score winners were: October- Damien O’Mahony, November- David Moon, December- John Wainwright, January- shared by D. O’Mahony and S. Donnelly, February- Doug Ensbey, March- Bruce Phelps.

The most disqualifications award was shared by Doug Ensbey and Bruce Phelps who were both on 14 points.

The winner of the Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup final was Doug Ensbey.

The Wykes Tyrepower Cup final could not be run due to the pool closure so Captain Richard selected the swimmer who had swum closest to their nominated time in the finals and this award went to Anne Simkus.

The Neville (Chopper) Hackett memorial trophy for the most points accrued in the 50m event went to Damien O’Mahony.

The Hugh Miller memorial trophy for most points went to Damien O’Mahony and the Hugh Groom memorial trophy for the runner up went to Richard Sear.

This year, Terry Marsh sponsored a trophy for third place in the overall point score in memory of our past member David Hill. The inaugural winner of this trophy was Stephen Donnelly with 233 points.

The Maurice Chapman award for application and consistency, based on the ratio of points scored to the number of disqualifications was awarded to Steve Donnelly.

Toni Ensbey was awarded The Gary Grantham memorial trophy for Club Person of the year in recognition of the work she puts into the club by way of her secretarial and associated duties.