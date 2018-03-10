ON A KNIFE EDGE: Sides even-stevens heading into final

CRICKET: There is not a lot that fazes Harwood opener Mark 'Dickie' Ensbey.

The Lawrence farmer lives by a mantra of 'keep it simple'. It is the approach he takes to his batting at the top of the order, and one that has seen him average more than 50 each innings for the past two months.

Dickie is in a purple patch of form, but it does not mean he is any more confident as he heads into major semi-final action against minor premiers Tucabia Copmnahurst GI Hotel.

"Form is a funny thing; it only takes you one bad shot to lose it all, you just never know when that will come,” Ensbey said.

"I am just focussed on the job that I have to do. It is all about keeping it simple.”

Ensbey has played Premier League for Harwood Hilton since the competition's inception in the mid-1990s and has played in several finals series since. The only difference this time around is he will do it alongside his son, Hayden.

In fact, two years ago, he was the difference between the two sides, scoring a century when they met in the 2015/16 grand final at Ellem Oval.

But he said any thoughts of that past glory, have long gone from his mind.

"The only times I dwell on it is when I am at the pub, otherwise there is no point,” he said. "This game is a different game and it is going to be a challenging game, so we need to focus on it.”

It will be a clash of the best batting line-up against the best bowling attack in the competition.

Led by captain Brad Chard and his righthand man Chris Adamson, the Tucabia bowlers have also been unstoppable in the past month, securing back-to-back outright wins for the club to close out the season.

But it was the side's batting performance that impressed Chard most in the final round win against Coutts Crossing.

And he knows they are going to have to be up to the task with the willow if they are to beat Harwood.

Tucabia opener Blake Ryan hit a well-earned half-century during the GDSC Premier League final round clash between Tucabia Copmanhurst and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park. Amy Blanch

"The main thing we picked up from that game was the fact we only lost three wickets across both innings,” he said. "Blake (Ryan) also stepped up to the plate and scored nearly 100 runs and was only out once.

"(Harwood) are always going to bat well, that is what they do. We need to be able to combat them on that front. We need to bat as well as they do.”

While Tucabia finished the season as minor premiers, Chard said his side will go into the major semi-final as underdogs.

Harwood claimed comfortable wins both times the two sides faced off this season, but according to both players, those results don't count today.

In other GDSC Premier League finals action, Brothers will face a rejuvenated Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park.

Captain Jason Rainbow will lead his side into battle at Lower Fisher Park with a compliment of consistent performers including CRCA bowlers Nathen Blanch, Rohan Hackett and Zac Page.

Brothers easily dispatched of GDSC Easts inside 20 overs last Saturday, and they woudld have taken a lot of confidence out of the fact that most batsmen got a start at the crease.

CRCA FINALS WEEK 1

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE

TUCABIA-COPMANHURST v HARWOOD at Ellem Oval (Umpires: Jeff Hackett, Jason Thompson)

BROTHERS v WESTLAWN at Lower Fisher Park (Umpires: Bruce Baxter, Steve Millar)

GDSC SECOND GRADE (TIER ONE)

GDSC EASTS v TUCABIA-COPMANHURST at McKittrick Park (Umpires: Paul Ensby, Neil Disson)

BROTHERS v COUTTS CROSSING at JJ Lawrence Field (Umpires: A Brown, ??)

GDSC SECOND GRADE (TIER TWO)

TUCABIA v WESTLAWN at Lower Fisher Synthetic (Umpires: B North, M Spencer)

BROTHERS v SOUTH SERVICES at Rushforth Park 1 (Umpires: Tony Blanch, Ben Shaw)

First ball is at 12.30pm today with Premier League matches finishing tomorrow from 10.30am.