Couple on a mission to get the last lift outta Lima

THERE'S light at the end of the tunnel for a couple who have spent almost a month locked down in a Peruvian hotel.

Honeymooners Gabrielle and Matthew Ryan have confirmed they will be on the last Australian Government flight out of Peru on April 13 - if everything goes to plan.

The couple have booked their seats and are currently waiting on a bus - organised by the Australian Government - to take them from the northern township of Cajamarca, 850 km south to the capital, Lima.

From there they will fly direct to Brisbane.

Ms Ryan, who hails from Mororo in the Lower Clarence, said they were very relieved "there's an end in sight" and was looking forward to getting back on Australian soil.

Though the former Australian sailing champion said she probably "won't be breathing easily until we are on the plane".

Already well acquainted with hotel living, when the couple touch down in Brisbane they will enter another two weeks of compulsory quarantine before heading back to the Clarence.

The pair had previously been concerned the Government was slow in responding to the plight of more than 300 Australians trapped in Peru since the country was abruptly locked down on March 15.

The number of Australians in Peru has steadily decreased as flights - some organised by tour companies - began ferrying stranded travellers out of Lima at the beginning of April.

However, as the Ryans told Channel Ten's The Project, their situation was made more difficult by being in a regional area while there was a blanket ban on all internal travel not sanctioned by the Peruvian Government.