On a mission to revive history's forgotten songs

The Mission Songs Project explores the almost forgotten songs of indigenous life on Christian missions over 100 years.

CLARENCE Valley music lovers are in for a real treat next month with the arrival of the Mission Songs Project.

The project is an initiative to revive contemporary Australian indigenous songs from 1900 to 1999, focusing on the Christian missions, state-run settlements and native camps where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were relocated.

Searching for the secular songs that were sung after church, Mission Songs Project looks to explore the day to day life of the mission days, from cultural identity to love and loss.

These unique songs consist of almost forgotten stories that can now shed light on the history of our indigenous elders, families and communities.

Mission Songs Project faithfully explores the musical journey of indigenous Australian music as Jessie Lloyd connects the traditional with contemporary, revealing the continuation of cultural practice and song traditions into the 21st century.

Presented by Jessie Lloyd, Mission Songs Project is performed as a vocal quartet with singers Deline Briscoe, Emma Donovan and Jessica Hitchcock.

Jessie Lloyd's profoundly moving Mission Songs Project reveals what daily life was like for indigenous Australians on Christian missions and state-run settlements.

Through the discovery of these rare secular songs that were sung after church, audiences can gain a deeper understanding about the history of elders, families and communities, from cultural identity to love and loss.

Originally from the tropics of North Queensland, Jessie Lloyd is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musician who performs a broad collection of Australian indigenous songs.

A vocalist, guitarist, bassist and ukulele player, Jessie earned her formal qualifications at Abmusic in Perth, WA in 2002.

She hails from a musical family. Her grandfather Albie Geia conducted the Palm Island Brass Band and her father, Joe Geia, is a pioneer of contemporary indigenous music who composed what is often considered the Aboriginal National Anthem - Yil Lull.

Mission Songs Project is a 70-minute concert that will take the audience on an emotional journey of discovery through music and is presented in association with Musica Viva Australia.