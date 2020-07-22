ON DECK: Councillors back bold Yamba dining plan

A BOLD plan to create an alfresco dining area on Coldstream St has passed its first test.

Clarence Valley councillors have backed a Yamba Backpackers proposal to build a raised deck in front of their premises which would result in the loss of two on-street parking spaces.

The “temporary” decking would enable the business to expand their outside dining capacity following a recent announcement they were transitioning toward boutique accommodation with a resteraunt and microbrewery.

At yesterday’s Environment Planning and Community meeting, councillors voted unanimously to endorse the proposal despite some concerns from Mayor Jim Simmons over financial recompense for use of the carparking spaces.

Mr Simmons was assured by EPC director Des Schroder the proposal was the first step in the process and the purpose of the decision was to give in-principal support for the loss of the two parking spaces.

“If there is no support for council to give the two parking spaces up there is no point taking the DA forward,” Mr Schroder said.

“This is trying to give the applicants some assurance they can keep going forward and it’s worth doing the extra work, because there is quite a bit of extra work to be done.”

Owners of the Yamba Backpackers resort, Steve and Chris Henwood, Melissa and Shane Henwood and Justin and Killie Henwood are closing the backpackers and repurposing into domestic tourism and a microbrewery.

Responding to a question from Cr Greg Clancy as to whether he was “very comfortable” with the loss of the two parking spaces, Mr Schroder said the request was in part a response to the issue of coronavirus.

“I wouldn’t say very comfortable. The other side of this is … we are trying to respond to a business that is struggling to get enough space,” he said.

“It is an important business to Yamba and this is trying to support the business.

“There is a consequence to it – there is no doubt about it – but the reality is it is also about trying to support the CBD of Yamba.”

Long term, it is understood the applicants would have to enter into a lease agreement with council for the use of the car spaces.

The motion to support the proposal was passed unanimously and a final decision will be made at next week’s full council meeting.