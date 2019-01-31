Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Rugby Union

On ice! Aussie billionaire delays new ‘global’ rugby comp

by Justin Chadwick
31st Jan 2019 12:58 PM

BILLIONAIRE mining magnate Andrew Forrest has decided to postpone his Global Rapid Rugby competition to 2020.

Forrest initially hoped to launch the eight-team competition in the coming months, but says the tight time frame and the intricacies of a World Cup year convinced him to launch it in 2020 instead.

In place of the eight-team competition, a 'Showcase Series' will be played this year throughout Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australasia to give fans a taste of what to expect from Global Rapid Rugby.

More Stories

andrew forrest global rapid rugby rugby union super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    HOT PRICE: $1.81m start to Yamba selling season

    premium_icon HOT PRICE: $1.81m start to Yamba selling season

    Property YAMBA RECORD: Heavenly sum reached for Church St property

    South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

    premium_icon South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

    Crime Fingerprints found at the crime scene led police to the arrest

    Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

    premium_icon Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

    Weather In 140 years of records, Yamba has not had a drier start to a year

    Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    premium_icon Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    Crime Driver in collision that killed young girl to be sentenced this year

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:42 PM