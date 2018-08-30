Cash snatched from ATM within seconds

Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801471478

POLICE are looking to resolve a number of open cases on the Gold Coast.

Maybe you could help - do you recognise any of these people?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

BROADBEACH - STEALING

POLICE would like to speak with a woman about a theft from a Broadbeach ATM this month.

About 6pm on August 10, a 32-year-old woman withdrew $70 from a tavern ATM on Tsipura Drive.

She mistakenly walked away from the machine temporarily, leaving the notes unattended.

Another woman allegedly took the money from the ATM within seconds and did not make any attempt to hand it in to tavern management or to find the owner. Reference: QP1801471478

HELENSVALE - STEALING

Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801451195

A WOMAN entered a pharmacy on Milaroo Drive, Helensvale, about 3pm on August 6 and allegedly took $200 worth of make-up.

She allegedly put them in a pink handbag and left without trying to pay.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she might be able to assist police with their inquiries. Reference: QP1801451195

BROADBEACH - STEALING

Do you recognise this man? Reference: QP1801405534

POLICE would like to speak with a man in relation to an alleged bicycle theft from a Broadbeach apartment complex on August 1.

He is described as caucasian, in his 30s, with tattoos on his legs, hands and neck.

He was wearing a black-hooded jumper, dark-coloured Adidas shorts, sandshoes, black sunglasses and was carrying a backpack.

About 10.20am, a man is believed to have gained entry to an Old Burleigh Road basement car park. He allegedly removed a red "retro racer" bicycle from the owner's designated space.

Reference: QP1801405534