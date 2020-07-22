Menu
Daine Laurie training with the Penrith Panthers NRL team late in 2019. Photo: Penrith Panthers
Rugby League

ON THE BRINK: Laurie named in Panthers NRL squad

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM
ILUKA rugby league prospect Daine Laurie is edging closer to his dream debut with the Penrith Panthers NRL side after he was named in the Round 11 squad on Tuesday night.

Listed as the 19th player in the 21-man preliminary squad ahead of a clash with the Gold Coast Titans at CBUS Super Stadium on Sunday afternoon, this is the closest the Clarence Valley junior has been to top-flight footy since lighting up the NRL Nines pre-season competition.

The Panthers are enjoying a successful year in the competition, sitting atop the competition ladder with just one loss to their name and the club's youth has been heavily involved thus far.

Elite talent Stephen Crichton and fellow youngster Matt Burton have been regulars in the 17-man squad, while the electrifying debut of Charlie Staines is another promising sign for Laurie, who has patiently awaited his turn on the sidelines.

The former Lower Clarence Magpies star has had to go without Canterbury Cup competition this year after it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restraints, but he has kept his mind focused on the task ahead.

While things would have to go Laurie's way to get a look in against fellow Clarence product Anthony Don's Titans outfit, it's clear to see he is getting ever closer to his first run for the NRL outfit.

 

