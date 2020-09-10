ON THE BUSES: Find out about new services for Clarence

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole with Busways driver Chris Sankey who has been driving buses for a decade.

THERE’LL be less chasing buses around the Clarence Valley as 41 new weekly services have been added to help move us around.

Launching the new services today alongside Minister Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the extra services will make it easier for those travelling to TAFE, various health services, shopping and social facilities in the Grafton CBD, South Grafton, Maclean and Yamba.



“Grafton is internationally renowned for its jacaranda-lined streets, so by improving connections on both sides of the river and to the tourist hotspot of Yamba, locals and tourists will have more opportunity to experience what the city and wider region has to offer,” he said.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the new services were part of a first phase of improvements, with a second phase planned for the Clarence Valley to further improve connectivity.

A program to install GPS tracking devices on the buses so they can be tracked via mobile device is also in the works.



Mr Toole said that the increase would bring the number of services to 567 from September 21.

“Customers will have more choice in when they travel, with extended hours of operation and new Saturday services on key routes like the 373, 374 and 380.”

The additions to the bus schedule are:

Route 373

Extend weekday hours from 8:01am to 6:42am by introducing one additional trip on all weekday mornings starting at Spring St at Zuber Lane, South Grafton

Extend weekday hours from 5:10pm to 6:10pm by introducing one additional trip on all weeknights

Introduce a new weekday morning service at 10:46am to enhance morning service level

Introduce a new Saturday service – 3 new trips at 9:40am, 12:40pm and 14:40pm

Route 374

Extend weekday hours from 7:40pm to 9:20pm by introducing one additional trip on all weeknights

All services after 5:30pm on a weekday will operate along Bimble Ave, to provide consistency along the route throughout the day

Extend Saturday hours from 5:13pm to 9:13pm by providing 3 additional trips at 6:13pm, 7:13pm and 9:13pm

Route 378

Extend the weekday route 4:25pm inbound service (school holiday period only) to finish in Grafton CBD (Prince St at Fitzroy St)

Extend the weekday route 7:18am outbound service (school holiday period only) to start in Grafton CBD (Grafton Fire Station, Prince St)

Route 380

Extend weekday hours from Grafton to Yamba from 5:50pm by one hour to provide the last service at 6:50pm

Extend weekday hours from Yamba to Grafton from 6:06pm by nearly two hours to provide the last service at 7:57pm

Extend current Saturday 12:48pm service from Grafton to operate to Yamba, and 11:16am service from Yamba to operate to Grafton, reducing the gap between services from 5 hours to 3 hours

Extend Saturday evening service from Grafton to Yamba by 2 hours by providing 1 additional service departing Grafton at 6:25pm

Extend Saturday evening service from Yamba to Grafton by nearly 2 hours through an additional service departing Yamba at 7:32pm

Route 375A

Introduce an additional trip on Saturday evenings at 6:52pm