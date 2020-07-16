ON THE GREENS: Champions crowned in Yamba

CLARENCE RIVER DISTRICT BOWLING ASSOCIATION

Senior Pairs Championship

THE final of the CRDBA Senior Pairs Championship was decided last Saturday with two Yamba teams going head to head in their collective quest to gain district dominance. Bob Ballantyne and Trevor Bardsley were up against defending champions and 2019 State Finalists, Col Lindsay and Graham Meany in what promised to be a great game of lawn bowls.

Bob and Trevor began well to establish an early six shot lead, but the pendulum of championship lawn bowls soon swung back towards Col and Graham and by the completion of the eleventh end the defending champions led by seven shots, 15 to eight. Again, the match took a twist with Bob and Trevor fighting back to a two-shot deficit, 15 to 17, with only five ends of the game remaining.

As the script of the match would have it, and with Col and Graham looking assured of success holding a commanding six-shot advantage after the penultimate end, Bob and Trevor staged one final effort in search of a six-shot result to force an extra sudden death end or even a miracle seven shot haul to take the match. However, after a desperate measure, Bob and Trevor scored five on the final end and conceded championship victory to Col Lindsay and Graham Meany by 23 shots to 22.

The CRDBA Triples Championships will be completed on the weekend of August 8-9. The State Open division to be played at Iluka; the Senior division at South Grafton Ex-Services; and the President's Reserves at Brooms Head.

This then leaves only the CRDBA Champion of Club Champions singles and pairs titles to be decided with club nominations closing on Monday August 10.

-Don Freeman

MACLEAN & DISTRICT BOWLING CLUB

MEMBERSHIP fees and locker fees are now due. Please pay at the bar.

There will be no water stations set up for any bowls in the future. Please bring your own water bottles or water is available at the bar

All bowlers are asked to be at social bowls and comp bowls at least 20 minutes prior to commencement as there are a few guidelines that need to be adhered to during this time to keep everyone safe and in accordance with our COVID plan.

Roll ups

With bowls back in full swing designated roll up days are no more. Members that do wish to have a roll up will still have to contact Jayson and book 0429 506 606 and will be subject to green availability Wednesday - Sunday after 1pm.

No booking no roll up.

Championships

Nominations for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (Men and Women), Club Triples and Mixed Triples are open.

Players please ensure nomination money is paid before the closing date.

Draws are done with new dates for Major/Minor Pairs and Minor Singles. Please check the noticeboard for details.

Social bowls

Wednesday: washed Out

Friday Winners: John Hupfield and Peter Hurst

R/Up: John McKay and Terry Radford

Raffle: first Rory Weekes, second John Hupfield

Crack The Safe: $300 - Barry Stocking - NOT WON

Crack The Safe jackpot stands at $350 at 15/07/2020

Social bowls will also commence Sat August 1 as Pairs. 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Competition Results

Major Singles Qtr Finals

Doug Starr d Ray Ryan 31/24

John Nash d Michael Bailey 31/10

John Wilcock d Ross Murphy 31/26

Jayson Pinnock d John Hupfield 31/22

Major Singles Semi Finals

John Nash d Doug Starr 31/15

Jayson Pinncok d John Wilcock31/10

Comp Draw

Sat July 18 - MAJOR SINGLES FINAL

John Nash v Jayson Pinnock marker TBA

Umpire: TBA

Sun July 19 12:30pm - Major Pairs Rd 1

Game 1: Alastair Preston and Des Johnson v Michael Bailey and Ken Crampton

Game 2: Dave Pearcey and Rob Wetzel v Kevin Johnson and John Wilcock

Game 3: Col Ryan and Jim Shannon v Kim Frazer and Paul Bamback

Umpire: Jayson Pinnock

YAMBA BOWLING CLUB

Yamba Men's Lawn Bowls: Championships are back!

LAST weekend saw the return of championship lawn bowls at the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club for 2020 with the Major Pairs Championship concluded on Saturday, following an extended COVID-19 delay, and round one of the Major Singles Championship contested on Sunday.

In the semi-finals of the Major Pairs Championship, last year's champions and State Finalists, Terry and Brad Johnson proved too consistent for Greg Dickman and Jim Johnson taking the match by 23 shots to six; while Steve 'Scruffy' Jackson and Peter Forrester had to show true championship character in their game against John McGovern and Richard Skippings taking the contest by 22 shots to 16 after trailing by 16 shots to 12 with four ends to play.

The final appeared to be at the mercy of Terry and Brad and after 13 ends this talented father and son combination led by fourteen shots to nine and appeared in control. However, Steve Jackson and Peter Forrester proved why they are considered two of the best bowlers in northern New South Wales by storming through the final ends of the contest to take the title, and the opportunity to progress through the Champion of Club Champion state final series, by 21 shots to 16.

2020 Yamba Major Pairs champions Steve 'Scruffy' Jackson and Peter Forrester

Round one of the 2020 Major Singles Championship was played on Sunday in great style. Graham Meany and Ian Parker unfortunately drew each other early in the championship and provided the crowd of spectators with an outstanding game of singles lawn bowls. After 28 ends of play, Graham held a comprehensive six shot lead, 26 to 20, and looked to be well placed. However, Ian controlled the next eight ends of play to take the match by 31 shots to 26. In other results, Cliffe Vagg won a cliffhanger against Ray Schafer by 31 shots to 30; Martyn Wood was too good on the day for Tony Abbott 28 shots to eight; Greg Johnson defeated Bill Andrews 31 to 18; Col Lindsay overcame a gallant John McGovern by 31 shots to 27; Bob Ballantyne dominated against Terry Johnson 31 shots to 12; John Luchetti took the match against Steve Cassidy by 31 to 26; and Steve Jackson scrapped home against Greg Dickman 31 to 22.

However, the feature of the day was the upset recorded by Paul 'The Prince of Darkness' Lozelle who staged an ambush over Alan Abbott to advance to round two with an impressive 31 shots to 27 victory built upon by a brilliant start to the game where 'The Prince' led by 18 shots to nine and subsequently forcing Alan to play catch-up bowls under testing conditions. Round two of the championship is scheduled for Saturday July 25.

The 2020 Major Triples Championships will be finalised in the coming weeks. The final between defending champions, Nev Hillyard, Terry Johnson and Brad Johnson and the well preformed trio of Allan Parker, Graham 'Magic' Meany and Peter Forrester is scheduled for Sunday 2nd August commencing at 1pm.

A number of other club championships events are scheduled for the upcoming weeks including the Minor Pairs, Club Veteran Singles and 'C' Grade Singles. Nominations for these championships close on Wednesday July 29 at 4.30pm.

Men's social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday July 8: No play due to inclement weather

Friday July 10:

Winners: Doug Howat, Alan Reed and Ray Schafer

Runners Up: Brian Kay, Bill Best and Bill Williams

Encouragement: Barry Latham, Mark Bilton and Sturat Bell