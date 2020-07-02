ON THE GREENS: Championship events on the horizon

Yamba's best bowlers are back in action at the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club.

YAMBA Bowling and Recreation Club’s championship program is ready to resume after the COVID-19 break.

A number of top bowlers from the club will contest a string of events in the coming weeks, including the major singles, minor pairs and the major pairs championships, as well as the Clarence River District Bowling Association triples championships in early August.

For more information on the epic action ahead, check out Don Freeman’s Yamba Bowling and Recreation round up below.

GRAFTON

South Ex-Services Club Men’s

WELL bowlers, hopefully we will be back on the green this Saturday July 4.

This will depend on restrictions. Championship games set down- A grade singles R Wilkin Vs G Ireland (B Ashbrooke), G Coleman Vs R Shoebridge (M Myers), L Weatherstone Vs K Power (M Aspery), S Bridle Vs C Gray (I Knox), and A McGill Vs R Orr (L Preston).

In other news, we will endeavour to get Thursday social bowls (pairs) started on July 9, at the usual start time of 1:30pm. Free games that day go to S Keedle and R Baker, and the jackpot will be at $100. Please check the notice board for any changes.

GI

MACLEAN

Maclean and District Bowling Club

MEMBERSHIP fees should be paid and finalised as we get back into it.

There will be no water stations set up for any bowls in the future. Please bring your own water bottles or water is available at the bar.

Volunteer markers will be required for competition games on Saturday and Sunday. Please let Jayson know if you can help out.

All bowlers are asked to be at social bowls and comp bowls at least 20 minutes prior to commencement as there are a few guidelines that need to be adhered to during this time to keep everyone safe and in accordance with our COVID Plan.

It's back to business, with social bowls making a return at the Maclean Bowling Club.

Roll Ups

WITH Bowls back in full swing, designated roll up days are no more.

Members that do wish to have a roll up will still have to contact Jayson on 0429506606 to book. This will be subject to green availability. No booking, no roll up.

Championships

NOMINATIONS for club singles and pairs are now closed.

These two championships must be completed by Sunday August 9. Should rounds be affected by weather games will have to be played morning and afternoon to ensure they are finalised. Play Sub Forfeit will apply no matter what for these two championships.

Nominations for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (Men & Women) are open.

Players please ensure nomination money is paid before the closing date.

Social Bowls

SOCIAL bowls commenced on Wednesday.

Friday social bowls will now see two separate timeslots available for play.

1pm as per normal 20 ends from 2:30pm to 4:15pm.

This will give players the option of playing in a shorter timeslot if they so prefer.

Social bowls will also commence Saturday August 1 as pairs. From 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

Competition Draw

Saturday July 4, 12:30pm – Major Singles Rd 1

Game 1: Alastair Preston v Jim Shannon

Game 2: Kim Frazer v Des Johnson

Game 3: Jim Mills WOF

Game 4: Dave Pearcey v Paul Burnes

Umpire: Jayson Pinnock

Volunteer markers will be required for these matches

Sunday July 5, 12:30pm – Major Singles Rd 2

Game 5: Winner Game 1 v Doug Starr (Loser to mark)

Game 6: Winner Game 2 v Ray Ryan (Loser to mark)

Game 7: Peter Hurst v Michael Bailey (Volunteer marker)

Game 8: John Nash v Col Ryan (Volunteer marker)

Game 9: Jim Mills v Ross Murphy (Volunteer marker)

Game 10: Winner Game 4 v John Wilcock (Loser to mark)

Game 11: Jayson Pinnock v Ken Crampton (Volunteer marker)

Game 12: Clyde Apps v John Hupfield (Volunteer marker)

Umpire: Maureen Grimes

Jayson Pinnock

YAMBA

Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club

LAWN bowls are back on the greens at the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club with social bowls now into its third week and the championship program about to recommence after the COVID-19 hiatus.

Restrictions associated with the COVID-19-inspired social distancing requirements and contact transfer reduction mechanisms have resulted in a number of amended processes and procedures at the club.

These include championship nomination, and members are encouraged to check to ensure that they do not miss out on any opportunities.

Several significant championships are scheduled for the upcoming weeks including: Major Singles (with the closing date for nominations extended to Friday July 3); Minor Pairs; Club Veteran Singles; and ‘C’ Grade Singles. Nominations for the latter three championship events all close on Wednesday July 29 at 4.30pm.

The 2020 Major Pairs Championship will finally be completed on Saturday July 11, with the semi-finals scheduled to commence at 9am and the final to be contested in the afternoon.

The semi-finals will feature last year’s champions and State Finalists, Terry and Brad Johnson up against Greg Dickman and Jim Johnson.

Steve ‘Scruffy’ Jackson and Peter Forrester will have to be on their game against John McGovern and Richard Skippings.

The 2020 Major Triples Championships will also be finalised in the coming weeks with the final between defending champions Nev Hillyard, Terry Johnson and Brad Johnson pitted against Allan Parker, Graham Meany and Peter Forrester. The final is scheduled for Sunday August 2 commencing at 1pm.

The CRDBA Triples Championships will be completed on the weekend of August 8 and 9. The State Open division will be played at Iluka; the Senior division at South Grafton Ex-Services; and the President’s Reserves at Brooms Head. Please check at the club for further detail.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and names need to be on the nomination sheets by 11.30am on the respective day of play. Current COVID-19 restrictions mean that pairs will be played on both days.

Wednesday June 24:

Winners: Raff Ritale and Ray Brown

Runners Up: Paul Conley and Alan Turnbull

Encouragement: Bill Huxham and Tom Cross

Friday June 26:

Winners: Col Lindsay and Steve Butler

Runners Up: Keith Smith and Martyn Wood

Encouragement: Len Grimes and Gary Taylor

Don Freeman