ON THE GREENS: Championships shape up for big return

MID-BOWL: Ian Reid during a game at the South Grafton District Services Club in 2019.

GRAFTON

South Services Men

Well bowlers, we’re getting close to competition play.

Championship games will commence on Saturday, July 4 with a 1pm roll-up. Also some games will be played on Sunday, July 5, time to be confirmed. Please check the notice board next week to see if you are playing.

We will need markers for singles games, and the number of games will depend on how many we can have on the green.

Our Thursday pairs competition will commence on Thursday, July 9 (may be restricted numbers), also there will be no Dad’s Army for July. It will start up again next month (August).

As you all should know, you can have a roll-up on the green at the moment (10 only). Try to work in with the greenkeeper. So dust off your bowls and I’ll see you on the green.

GI

MACLEAN

Membership fees and locker fees are due by June 30. Please pay for these at the bar and hand receipt to reception for renewal There will be no water stations set up for any bowls in the future. Please bring your own water bottles or water is available at the bar.

Roll-ups

Roll-ups are still going as per usual, Fridays noon, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm, and Saturdays 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Bookings essential. Phone Jayson 0429 506 606.

Championships

Nominations for Club Singles are now closed

Nominations for Club Pairs close June 28 and commence Sunday, July 19.

These two championships must be completed by Sunday, August 9.

Should rounds be affected by weather games will have to be played morning and afternoon to ensure they are finalised. Play Sub Forfeit will apply no matter what for these two championships

Nominations for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (men and women) are open

Players please ensure nomination money is paid before the closing date.

Social Bowls

Social bowls will commence Wednesday, July 1. Friday social bowls will now see two separate timeslots available for play.

1pm as per normal 20 ends and 2.30–4.15pm.

This will give players the option of playing in a shorter timeslot if they so prefer.

Social bowls will also commence Saturday, August 1 as Pairs. 2.30–4.30pm.

Pennants

Pennants for 2020 has been cancelled, allowing us good time to conduct club championships.

Competition Draw

Saturday, July 4 12.30pm – Major Singles Rd 1

Game 1: Alastair Preston v Jim Shannon

Game 2: Kim Frazer v Des Johnson

Game 3: Jim Mills v Gary Scott

Game 4: Dave Pearcey v Paul Burnes

Volunteer markers will be required for these matches

Sunday, July 5 12.30pm – Major Singles Rd 2

Game 5: Winner Game 1 v Doug Starr (Loser to mark)

Game 6: Winner Game 2 v Ray Ryan (Loser to mark)

Game 7: Peter Hurst v Michael Bailey (Volunteer marker)

Game 8: John Nash v Col Ryan (Volunteer marker)

Game 9: Winner Game 3 v Ross Murphy (Loser to mark)

Game 10: Winner Game 4 v John Wilcock (Loser to mark)

Game 11: Jayson Pinnock v Ken Crampton (Volunteer marker)

Game 12: Clyde Apps v John Hupfield (Volunteer marker)

Jayson Pinnock

YAMBA

Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club

Please note that social bowls for both men and women are back at the club, although under amended arrangements and processes. Please check at the club for specific details.

PLEASE NOTE: From June 27, On The Greens will continue to be published every Thursday online at www.dailyexaminer.com.au. We thank you for your ongoing support.