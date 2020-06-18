ON THE GREENS: Clarence bowlers back in action

Mel Meyers sends one down the green at the South Services Club in 2019.

Mel Meyers sends one down the green at the South Services Club in 2019.

GRAFTON

South Services Club

WELL bowlers, a light at the end of the tunnel may soon be here.

Hopefully, from July 1 we will be back to normal with championship games and social bowls on our green.

I would like all members to check the notice board for information on restrictions and games that will be set down when we get the go ahead. Championship games will start on Saturday, July 4 if permitted, some games may have to be midweek. At the moment you can practice at a safe distance and only 10 at a time on the green. A notice will be put on the board with information for games set down when the DEX newspaper ceases printing, catch up with you all soon.

GI

MACLEAN

Maclean Bowling Club

WELCOME back everyone.

It’s great to get back to playing again. There are a few guidelines we must adhere to so we ensure the safety of all members. Please make sure when entering the club that you are signed in at reception and signed out on leaving.

Many improvements have been made to the club during shutdown as most of you are aware. The locker room has had a makeover with new lockers and new number allocations. If you require a locker please see me or if you have bowls still here please also see me.

Membership fees and locker fees are due by June 30. Please pay for these at the bar and hand the receipt to reception for renewal.

Upcoming championships

NOMINATIONS for Club Singles close June 21 and commence Saturday, July 4.

Nominations for club pairs close June 28 and commence Sunday July 19.

These two championships must be completed by Sunday, August 9. Should rounds be affected by weather games will have to be played morning and afternoon to ensure they are finalised. Play Sub Forfeit will apply no matter what for these two championships.

Nominations for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (Men & Women) are open

Players please ensure nomination money is paid before the closing date.

The draws are also up for the remainder of the Minor Singles Championship.

Social bowls

SOCIAL Bowls will commence Wednesday, June 24 as Pairs.

Friday social bowls will now see two separate timeslots available for play.

12:30pm to 2:15pm and 2:30pm to 4:15pm. This is to ensure we give as many people the opportunity to play with numbers limited to 20 per green.

Players are able to play in both timeslots if they so wish. I will explain more over the coming days.

Social bowls will also commence Saturday, August 1 as Pairs. 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

Pennants

PENNANTS for 2020 has been cancelled allowing us the time to conduct club championships.

Competition Draw

Saturday June 20, 12:30pm: Major/Minor Pairs Rd 1

1. G.Montgomery & J.Pinnock vs. J.Shannon & R.Byrum

2. J.Hupfield & A.Preston vs. B.Mansfield & K.Johnson

3. S.McKenzie & J.Wilcock vs. J.Nash & G.Scott

4. P.Hurst & D.Johnson vs. R.Wetzel & R.Ryan

5. J.Mills & D.Starr vs. M.Williams & P.Bamback

6. J.Connell & P.Burnes vs. C.Ryan & M.Bailey.

Sunday June 21, 12:30pm: Major/Minor Pairs Rd 2

Winner 1 vs Winner 2

Winner 3 vs J.Newman & R.Murphy

Winner 4 vs Winner 5

Winner 6 vs R.Davis & C.Apps.

Saturday June 27, 12:30pm – Semi-finals

Sunday June 28, 12:30pm – Final

See you back on the green.

Jayson Pinnock