ON THE GREENS: Clarence heavyweights contest crown

CRDBA Champion of Club Champions (Pairs): Terry 'Plover' Johnson and Brad Johnson. The duo will be gunning for glory again this weekend.

CHAMPIONSHIPS bowling is back.

Yamba Bowling and Recreation is set for a huge day of top bowling action on Saturday as the Major Pairs Championship and Clarence River District Bowling Association Senior Pairs Championships take place in the coastal town.

Yamba’s stacked line-up of top class bowlers will be out on display from 9am on Saturday, with the ultimate winners decided by the afternoon.

Find more details in the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club report below.

MACLEAN

Maclean Bowling Club

MEMBERSHIP fees and locker fees are now due. Please pay at the bar

There will be no water stations set up for any bowls in the future. Please bring your own water bottles or water is available at the bar

All bowlers are asked to be at social bowls and comp bowls at least 20 minutes prior to commencement as there are a few guidelines that need to be adhered to during this time to keep everyone safe and in accordance with our COVID Plan.

Roll Ups

WITH bowls back in full swing designated roll up days are no more. Members that do wish to have a roll up will still have to contact Jayson on 0429506606 to book, and will be subject to green availability. No booking, no roll up.

Championships

NOMINATIONS for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (men and Wwmen) are open.

Players please ensure nomination money is paid before the closing date.

Social Bowls

WEDNESDAY Winners: Kevin Johnson & Col Ryan

R/Up: Bill Ashton & Mick Prowse

Raffle: 1st Nick Billington 2nd – Kevin Johnson

Crack The Safe:$250 – John Nash NOT WON

Friday Winners: Jim Hannah & Michael Bailey

R/Up:Richard Archer & Bill McCarron

Raffle: 1st Kevin Johnson 2nd Liz Pearcey

Crack The Safe: $250 – Kevin Johnson NOT WON

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $300 at 08/07/2020

Social bowls will also commence Sat 1st August as Pairs. 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Competition Results

MAJOR Singles Rd 1

Jim Shannon d Alastair Preston 31/20

Kim Frazer d Des Johnson 31/22

Paul Burnes d Dave Pearcey31/25

Jim Mills WOF

Major Singles Rd 2

Doug Starr d Jim Shannon31/30

Ray Ryan d Kim Frazer31/20

Michael Bailey d Peter Hurst31/26

John Nash d Col Ryan 31/16

Ross Murphy d Jim Mills31/28

John Wilcock d Paul Burnes31/27

John Hupfield d Clyde Apps31/19

Jayson Pinnock WOF

Competition Draw

Saturday July 11 12:30pm – Major Singles Qtr Finals

Game 13:R.Ryan v D.Starr (J.Shannon)

Game 14:J.Nash v M.Bailey (P.Hurst)

Game 15:R.Murphy v J.Wilcock (P.Burnes)

Game 16:J.Pinnock v J.Hupfield (C.Apps)

Umpire: TBA

Sunday July 12 12:30pm – Major Singles Semi Finals

Game 17: Winner 13 v Winner 14

Game 18: Winner 15 v Winner 16

Umpire: TBA

YAMBA

Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club

THIS weekend sees the return of championship lawn bowls on to the impeccably prepared greens of the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club.

The 2020 Major Pairs Championship will be completed on Saturday July 11 with the semi-finals scheduled to commence at 9am and the final to be contested in the afternoon.

The semi-finals will feature last year’s champions and State Finalists, Terry and Brad Johnson up against Greg Dickman and Jim Johnson; while Steve ‘Scruffy’ Jackson and Peter Forrester will have to be on their game against John McGovern and Richard Skippings.

As a substantial bonus for our dedicated members and spectators, the final of the CRDBA Senior Pairs Championship will also be contested on Saturday afternoon commencing at 1pm. This clash of Clarence District lawn bowls heavyweights features two Yamba sides going head to head with the irrepressible combination of ‘Bullet’ Bob Ballantyne and Trevor Bardsley up against defending champions and 2019 State Finalists, Col Lindsay and Graham Meany.

If Saturday’s bevy of bowling brilliance isn’t enough, the first round of this year’s Major Singles Championship will be played on Sunday commencing at 1pm. A competitive field of 25 top-class bowlers from the club has entered this year’s championship and with 2019 Champion, Brad Johnson, electing not to contest this year’s event, a new Club Champion must be acknowledged.

Yamba bowler Allan Abbott is competing in the CRDBA Singles Championships at the Yamba Bowling and Recreational Club in 2017.

Several other significant club championships are scheduled for the upcoming weeks including the Minor Pairs, Club Veteran Singles and ‘C’ Grade Singles. Nominations for these events will close on Wednesday July 29 at 4.30pm.

The 2020 Major Triples Championships will also be finalised in the coming weeks. The final between defending champions, Nev Hillyard, Terry Johnson and Brad Johnson and the well preformed troika of Allan Parker, Graham ‘Magic’ Meany and Peter Forrester is scheduled for Sunday August 2, commencing at 1pm.

The CRDBA Triples Championships will be completed on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday August 8 and 9. The State Open division will be played at Iluka; the Senior division at South Grafton Ex-Services; and the President’s Reserves at Brooms Head. Yamba is well represented in all divisions with the Open and Senior divisions resuming on Saturday at the quarter-final stage and the President’s Reserve championship on Sunday with the semi-finals. Please check at the club for further details.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Week’s Results

Wednesday July 1:

Winners: Brett Pingel and Nev Hillyard

Runners Up: Greg Dickman and Terry Johnson

Encouragement: Bill Cox and John Noble

Friday July 3:

Winners: Jack Atherton and Keith Smith

Runners Up: Don Lee and Garry Taylor

Encouragement: Peter Dockery and Paul Lozelle

Don Freeman