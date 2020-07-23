ON THE GREENS: Competition heats up among bowlers

COMPETITION is heating up for the men at Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club with round two of the 2020 Major Singles Championship taking place this weekend, and the Major Triples final just around the corner on August 2.

Meanwhile Jayson Pinnock prevailed as the Major Singles champion at Maclean Bowling Club.

On The Greens is published on The Daily Examiner website and in the digital print edition every Thursday.

MACLEAN

ALL bowlers are asked to be at social bowls and comp bowls at least 20 minutes prior to commencement as there are a few guidelines that need to be adhered to during this time to keep everyone safe and in accordance with our COVID Plan.

Roll Ups

With bowls back in full swing designated roll up days are no more. Members that do wish to have a roll up will still have to contact Jayson on 0429 506 606 and book and will be subject to green availability, Wednesday to Sunday after 1pm. No booking, no roll up.

Championships

Nominations for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (men and women), Club Triples and Mixed Triples are open.

Players please ensure nomination money is paid before the closing date.

Draws are done with new dates for Major/Minor Pairs and Minor Singles. Please check the noticeboard for details

Social Bowls

Wednesday Winners: Jim Shannon & Ron Byrum

R/Up: Barry Stocking & John Connell

Raffle:1st Bill Ashton, 2nd Percy Devine

Crack The Safe: $350 – John Nash – not won

Friday Winners: Michael Bailey & Ken Crampton

R/Up: Richard Archer & Barry Ryan

Raffle: 1st Ron Byrum, 2nd Bill McCarron

Crack The Safe: $350 – Peter Hurst – not won

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $400 weekending 26/07/2020

Social bowls will also commence Sat 1st August as Pairs. 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Competition Results

Major Singles - Final

Jayson Pinnock d John Nash 31/15

Major Pairs Rd 1

A Preston & D Johnson d M Bailey & K Crampton 20/16

K Johnson & J Wilcock d D Pearcey & R Wetzel 20/16

K Frazer & P Bamback d C Ryan & J Shannon 20/13

Comp Draw

Friday 24th July 12:30pm – Minor Singles Semi Final

Col Ryan v Ken Crampton (marker:TBA)

Umpire: Jayson Pinnock

Sat 25th July 12:30pm – Major Pairs Quarter Finals

Game 4: A Preston & D Johnson v J Mills & D Starr

Game 5: K Johnson & J Wilcock v J Hupfield & P Hurst

Game 6: K Frazer & P Bamback v G Montgomery & R Murphy

Game 7: R Ryan & P Burnes v J Nash & J Pinnock

Umpire: Ken Crampton

Sun 26th July 12:30pm – Major Pairs Semi Finals

S/F 1: Winner Game 4 v Winner Game 5

S/F 2: Winner Game 6 v Winner Game 7

Sun 26th July 12:30pm – Minor Singles Final (subject to Major Pairs results)

Kim Frazer v Winner (Crampton/Ryan). Loser to mark

Umpire: TBA

YAMBA

Major Singles Championship

Round two of the 2020 Major Singles Championship will be contested on the morning of Saturday 25th July commencing at 9am followed by the quarter-finals at 1pm.

After a number of upsets and key results from round one, several engaging match-ups have resulted for round two with no chance of picking the finalists - let alone the winner - at this stage.

The irrepressible Marty Wood is up against ‘Mr Reliable’ Cliffe Vagg; Greg Johnson and Col Lindsay will lock horns; Bob Ballantyne and Ian Parker will do battle; Paul ‘The Prince of Darkness’ Lozelle will face the challenge of John Luchetti; Steve Jackson is matched against the unknown skills of John Noble; ‘The Huskisson Hurricane’ Adam Hart will play his first match following an extended period out of the game due to illness against the in-form Jim Johnson; Nev Hillyard and Steve Butler are up against each other in what promises to be an enthralling contest; while Ron ‘Pork Chop’ Smidt will be confronted by a very determined Dave Atkinson. Members are encouraged to get to the club for the day to witness singles lawn bowls at its very best.

Major Triples Championship

The 2020 Major Triples Championships will be finalised next week with the long-awaited final between defending champions Nev Hillyard, Terry Johnson and Brad Johnson and the well preformed trio of Allan Parker, Graham ‘Magic’ Meany and Peter Forrester scheduled for Sunday 2nd August commencing at 1pm.

Nominations

Nominations for the Minor Pairs, Club Veteran Singles and C Grade Singles Championships close on Wednesday 29th July at 4.30pm. The draw will be displayed on the noticeboard on Wednesday evening.

Social Bowls

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday, 15th July:

Winners: Peter Glover and Frank Pate

Runners Up: Geoff Solomon and Mark Bilton

Encouragement: John Parkes and John Telfer

Friday, 17th July:

Winners: John Telfer, Peter Julian and Trevor Turnley

Runners Up: Doug Howat, Alan Reed and Ray Schafer

Encouragement: Barry Latham, Mark Bilton and Sturat Bell

- Don Freeman