ON THE GREENS: Dazzling duo too good in championship

YAMBA

Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club

THE 2020 Minor Pairs Championship reached its apogee on the weekend.

The semi-finals featured two totally different games played in byzantine conditions but on pristine greens. In the first semi-final, Doug Howat and Alan Reed proved too consistent for Jake McHutchison and Brian Pennell.

Doug and Alan appeared to be in control of the match from the early stages before advancing to the final with a solid 27 shots to 12 win.

Bob and Chris Gunning appeared to be cruising in the other semi-final against Peter Julian and Bill Williams and led by 14 shots to five after 12 ends.

Peter and Bill fought back to trail 16 to 18 with four ends remaining before Bob and Chris again settled to take the game by 24 shots to 18.

The final was a very close affair and after 15 ends the scores were locked together at 12 shots each. Doug and Alan won the next three ends to establish a minor but significant seven shot advantage with Doug in particular playing extremely well.

Bob and Chris fought back and in a tense conclusion it was Doug Howat and Alan Reed who prevailed with a 19 shot to 18 victory.

The finalists in this year's Club Veteran Singles Championship have been decided following the midweek semi-finals. Greg Johnson is through following a sensational extra-end win over the always reliable Richard Skippings, 22 shots to 21.

Greg will take on the defending champion, Bruce Angel, who disposed of a gallant but outclassed Norm Anderson by 29 shots to two.

The final between good friends Greg and Bruce is scheduled for Tuesday September 8 commencing at 5.30pm and should be a magnificent game between two of the club's more mature lawn bowls advocates.

The final of the 'C' Grade Singles Championship will also be contested in conjunction with the Club Veterans, however only one finalist has at this stage been determined.

In the semi-final last week, Bill Williams took the match after a brave but suffering Barry Latham was forced to retire.

Bill had established a commanding lead by the stage of Barry's capitulation but this was is a true indication of Barry's capabilities and hopefully Barry will be back to his best in the near future.

Bill will be challenged by the winner of the semi-final between Don Lee and Jack Atherton with this game scheduled to be played on Friday September 4 commencing at 12.30pm.

Nominations for the Minor Singles, Major/Minor Pairs, Handicap Fours and Stan Brown Shield championships and competitions are currently open. Members are advised to note the change of dates for both the Major/Minor Pairs and the Stan Brown Shield.

Men's social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday August 26:

Winners: Jake McHutchison and Terry Johnson

Runners Up: Bruce Blanch and Greg Johnson

Encouragement: Chris Holst and Col Lindsay

Friday August 28:

Winners: Tony Miller, Frank Pate and Peter Glover

Runners Up: Alan Reed, Ray Schafer and Tom Morrow

Encouragement: Col Cohen, John Hallas and John McGovern

Don Freeman

MACLEAN

Maclean Bowling Club

JUST a note to all players. All roll ups are to be booked in with Jayson to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed

Roll up times are: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 1pm - 5pm

Players please ensure all mats and jacks are placed in the tub beneath the mat box after use for sanitising by staff.

Social Bowls

Wednesday Winners: Michael Bailey, Frank Stair and Jim Raven

R/Up: Terry Radford and Barry Carr

Raffle: 1st Barry Thomas 2nd Barry Carr

Crack The Safe: $650 - Barry Ryan - NOT WON

Friday Winners: John Connell, Pauline and Barry Stocking

R/Up: Richard Archer, Jim Mills and Doug Starr Raffle: 1st Frank Stair 2nd Peter Hurst

Crack The Safe: $650 - Liz Pearcey - NOT WON

Saturday Winners: Daniel Kilroy, Jacob Cameron-Clarke and Shane Upton

R/Up: Geoff Newton, Ron Grainger and Bill McCarron

Don't forget Saturday social is on every week at 2:30pm - 4:30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $700 weekending 06/09/2020

Competition Results

Major/Minor Pairs Final

Rob Wetzel & Ray Ryan d Jeff Newman & Ross Murphy 16/15

Mixed Pairs Knockout Qualifiers

Sec 1 Winners: Pauline & Ray Ryan R/Up: John Nash & Sandra Ferro

Sec 2 Winners: Cheryl & Des Johnson R/Up: Lee Rae & Jayson Pinnock

Sec 3 Winners: Denise Burey & Ross Murphy R/Up: Sue Grieve & Doug Starr

Sec 4 Winners: Narelle Phelps & Bill McCarron R/Up: Monica Parker & Peter Hurst

Comp Draw

Mixed Pairs Knockout

Qtr Finals Saturday September 5 10am

1. Pauline & Ray Ryan v Lee Rae & Jayson Pinnock

2. Denise Burey & Ross Murphy v Monica Parker & Peter Hurst

3. Cheryl & Des Johnson v John Nash & Sandra Ferro

4. Narelle Phelps & Bill McCarron v Sue Grieve & Doug Starr

Semi Finals Saturday September 5 11:45am

5. Winner 1 v Winner 2

6. Winner 3 v Winner 4

FINAL Saturday September 5 1:30pm

Winner 5 v Winner 6

Umpire: TBA

Minor Singles FINAL

Saturday September 5 12:30pm

K.Frazer v K.Crampton (marker C.Ryan)

UMPIRE: TBA