ON THE GREENS: Frazer prevails in Maclean final

FLASHBACK: 2020 Maclean Minor Singles champion Kim Frazer pictured on the greens in 2014. Photo: Leigh Jensen/ The Daily Examiner

MACLEAN

Men

MACLEAN & DISTRICT BOWLING CLUB NEWS

Week ending Sunday, 6th September, 2020

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday: winners Bill Ashton and Mick Prowse; r/up Kevin Johnson, Col Ryan and Barry Ryan; Raffle 1st Barry Carr, 2nd Kevin Johnson; Crack The Safe $700 Jim Shannon – not won.

Friday: winners Rex Wiseman, Barry Ryan and Des Johnson; r/up Stan McKenzie, Ken Crampton and John Wilcock; Raffle 1st Fred Stair, 2nd Fred Stair; Crack The Safe: $700 Jim Shannon – not won.

Saturday: winners Barb Cross, Mark Bilton and Tom Cross; r/up: Bill Coulter, Hector Daley and Marg Stallard.

Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2.30–4.30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $750 week ending September 13.

COMPETITION RESULTS

Minor Singles Final: Kim Frazer d Ken Crampton 31/18.

Mixed Pairs Qtr Finals: Lee Rae and Jayson Pinnock d Pauline and Ray Ryan 7/0 5/2; Denise Burey and Ross Murphy d Monica Parker and Peter Hurst 5/4 1/7 3/0; Cheryl and Des Johnson d John Nash and Sandra Ferro 5/2 3/3; Nareele Phelps and Bill McCarron d Sue Grieve and Doug Starr 7/4 5/1.

Mixed Pairs Semi Finals: Lee Rae and Jayson Pinnock d Denise Burey and Ross Murphy 5/4 3/3; Cheryl and Des Johnson d Narelle Phelps and Bill McCarron 7/0 6/2.

Mixed Pairs Final: Cheryl and Des Johnson d Lee Rae and Jayson Pinnock 6/1 8/3

COMPETITION DRAW

Open Singles Sectional Play

10am Sunday, 13th September

All players to be ready for call of the cards at 9.45am. Doors will be open at 9.30am

Section 1: Ken Crampton, Denise Burey and Des Johnson

Section 2: Narelle Phelps, John Nash and Jim Shannon

Section 3: Jim Hannah, Doug Starr and Lee Rae

Section 4: Wendy Haselum, Peter Hurst and John Connell

Section 5: Rod Ellis, Rob Wetzel and Pauline Ryan

Section 6: Michael Bailey, John HUpfield and Ross Murphy

Section 7: Bill McCarron, Judy Parkes and Ray Ryan

Section 8: Ron Byrum, Paul Burnes and Kim Frazer

Section Winners to go through to Quarter Finals at 10am on Sunday, 20th Sept.

Umpire: TBA

- Jayson Pinnock

Bowls Coordinator