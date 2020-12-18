ON THE GREENS: Merry Christmas from Yamba Bowls Club

YAMBA

Men

THE Annual Presentation and Awards Night was held on Thursday with all the women’s, men’s and mixed awards presented during the evening. at the event. The culmination of the night and the bowling year was the presentation of the female and male Bowlers of the Year and the President’s Award.

The Bowler of the Year Awards are generously sponsored by Kane’s Sports, located in both Yamba and Maclean, who hope to become a significant lawn bowls merchandise and equipment supplier in the region in the not-too-distant future. The female Bowler of the Year was a very closely contested struggle between a number of the club’s skilled lady bowlers. Each had won the coveted BP Yamba and The Bait Place Bowler of the Month accolade on their way to the crowning announcement of Bowler of the Year. Julie Coulter was named runner-up for the second consecutive year and Helen Atkinson took the award following a marvellous year winning the club’s singles, pairs, triples and fours championships as well as featuring in a number of district success stories.

Yamba Female Bowler of the Year (L-R): Julie Coulter (runner-up), Bev Shatte (YWBC president) and winner, Helen Atkinson

The verdict for the male Bowler of the Year mirrored the closeness of the lady’s decision with three bowlers: Jim Johnson, Steve Jackson and Graham Meany; all vying for the mantle and all with impeccable credentials. These three skilled practitioners of the art of boules à gazon.

Had each collected Clarence River District Bowls Association awards earlier in the night with Jim being recognised as the CRDBA State Open Bowler of the Year runner-up, Steve taking the CRDBA State Open Bowler of the Year award, and Graham being honoured as the CRDBA Senior Bowler of the Year following a clean sweep of the district championship events. The Club award came down to only a few deciding votes with Graham Meany taking the honour, Steve ‘Scruffy’ Jackson the runner-up and Jim a very close third.

Yamba Male Bowler of the Year: Graham Meany with Ian Lauder (club president) and Steve Jackson (runner-up)

The Club President’s Award, presented in recognition of the member who has made a significant and ongoing contribution to the club’s bowls program during the year was again a very difficult decision. Club President, Ian Lauder, could have given the award to a number of members without fear of being challenged. This year has been very challenging and a large number of members put their hands up to help the club navigate a path through the COVID haze and somehow find its way back to regular social bowls and the completion of a full competitive bowls championship schedule. Ultimately, Ian chose a worthy recipient in Alan Reed, who had selflessly volunteered his time to assist as a COVID marshal during controlled roll-up period, fulfilled a position on the Match and Greens Committee, was a regular volunteer for greens and bowls program assistance and a tournament confrère.

2020 President's Award recipient: Alan Reed

On the afternoon prior to the Annual Presentation and Awards Night, the final accolade was decided with the inaugural contesting of the Bob McKibbon Memorial Open One-Bowl Singles Challenge. This unique challenge was accepted by a field of twenty bowlers who each approached the ordeal in their own manner. The final came down to two of Yamba’s impassioned lady bowlers with Wendy Ballantyne and Lois Duncan going head-to-head. The ultimate decision came to a very close measure with Lois taking the title and trophy. One conclusion taken from the challenge is that the Yamba women bowlers are better draw bowlers than their male counterparts!

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play. Mixed/Open social bowls is now held on Thursday mornings commencing at 10.00am. Names need to be entered by 8.30am.

Wednesday December 9:

Winners: Ivan Bell, Peter Hudson and Steve Grodzki

Runners Up: Rob Unicomb, Bruce Blanch and Keith Smith

Encouragement: John McGovern and Steve Cassidy

Thursday December 10:

Winners: Barb Cross and Mark Bilton

Runners Up: Tony Reynolds and Helen Atkinson

Encouragement: Audrey Reynolds, Dave Atkinson and Bill Andrews

Friday December 4: The weather got the best of us on this occasion.

Don Freeman