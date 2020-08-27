ON THE GREENS: Pairs, singles gear up for finals
MACLEAN
Maclean & District Bowling Club
WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 23/08/2020
Just a note to all players. All roll ups are to be booked in with Jayson to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.
Roll up times are: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1-5pm.
Players please ensure all mats and jacks are placed in the tub beneath the mat box after use for sanitising by staff.
All social bowls are now back to Maclean Bowling Club members only to ensure the health and safety of our own bowlers in this current environment..
Championships
Nominations for Open Singles close this Wednesday, August 26. All players ensure they have their nomination fee paid.
Social Bowls
Wednesday
Winners: Barry Thomas and Jeff Newman
R/Up: Kevin Johnson and Col Ryan
Raffle:1st Alan Thompson2nd Ray Davis
Crack The Safe: $600 Kevin Johnson, not won
Friday
Winners: John Connell, Pauline and Barry Stocko
R/Up: Jon Keats and Fatty
Raffle: 1st Barry Ryan, 2nd John Hupfield
Crack The Safe: $600 Barry Thomas, not won
Saturday
Winners: John Nilon, Mully and Marg Stallard
R/Up: Barb Cross, Geoff Newton and Jim Shannon
Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2.30–4.30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.
Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $650 week ending August 23.
Competition Results
Minor Singles Semi Final
Ken Crampton d Col Ryan 31/24
Major/Minor Pairs Qtr Finals
G Montgomery, J Pinnock d R Wiseman, J Hupfield 19/18
J Newman, R Murphy d J Nash, G Scott 21/20
R Wetzel, R Ryan d J Mills, D Starr 16/13
J Connell, P Burnes d R Davis, C Apps 19/16
Major/Minor Pairs Semi Finals
J Newman, R Murphy d G Montgomery, J Pinnock 16/12
R Wetzel, R Ryan d J Connell, P Burnes 23/18
Comp Draw
Major/Minor Pairs Final
Saturday, August 29, 12.30pm
J Newman, R Murphy v R Wetzel, R Ryan
Umpire: TBA
Mixed Pairs Sectional Play
Sunday, August 30, 10am
Cards will be called at 9.45am
Players will be allowed access through front door at 9.30am
Teams with 1st rounds byes are J Nash and S Ferro, D Burey and R Murphy
Umpire: TBA
Mixed Pairs Knockout Play
Saturday, Sept 5, 10am – Section winners and runners up
Umpire: TBA
Minor Singles Final
Saturday, September 5, 12.30pm
K Frazer v K Crampton (marker C Ryan)
Umpire: TBA