ON THE GREENS: Pairs, singles gear up for finals

MACLEAN

Maclean & District Bowling Club

WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 23/08/2020

Just a note to all players. All roll ups are to be booked in with Jayson to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.

Roll up times are: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1-5pm.

Players please ensure all mats and jacks are placed in the tub beneath the mat box after use for sanitising by staff.

All social bowls are now back to Maclean Bowling Club members only to ensure the health and safety of our own bowlers in this current environment..

Championships

Nominations for Open Singles close this Wednesday, August 26. All players ensure they have their nomination fee paid.

Social Bowls

Wednesday

Winners: Barry Thomas and Jeff Newman

R/Up: Kevin Johnson and Col Ryan

Raffle:1st Alan Thompson2nd Ray Davis

Crack The Safe: $600 Kevin Johnson, not won

Friday

Winners: John Connell, Pauline and Barry Stocko

R/Up: Jon Keats and Fatty

Raffle: 1st Barry Ryan, 2nd John Hupfield

Crack The Safe: $600 Barry Thomas, not won

Saturday

Winners: John Nilon, Mully and Marg Stallard

R/Up: Barb Cross, Geoff Newton and Jim Shannon

Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2.30–4.30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $650 week ending August 23.

Competition Results

Minor Singles Semi Final

Ken Crampton d Col Ryan 31/24

Major/Minor Pairs Qtr Finals

G Montgomery, J Pinnock d R Wiseman, J Hupfield 19/18

J Newman, R Murphy d J Nash, G Scott 21/20

R Wetzel, R Ryan d J Mills, D Starr 16/13

J Connell, P Burnes d R Davis, C Apps 19/16

Major/Minor Pairs Semi Finals

J Newman, R Murphy d G Montgomery, J Pinnock 16/12

R Wetzel, R Ryan d J Connell, P Burnes 23/18

Comp Draw

Major/Minor Pairs Final

Saturday, August 29, 12.30pm

J Newman, R Murphy v R Wetzel, R Ryan

Umpire: TBA

Mixed Pairs Sectional Play

Sunday, August 30, 10am

Cards will be called at 9.45am

Players will be allowed access through front door at 9.30am

Teams with 1st rounds byes are J Nash and S Ferro, D Burey and R Murphy

Umpire: TBA

Mixed Pairs Knockout Play

Saturday, Sept 5, 10am – Section winners and runners up

Umpire: TBA

Minor Singles Final

Saturday, September 5, 12.30pm

K Frazer v K Crampton (marker C Ryan)

Umpire: TBA