ON THE GREENS: Social bowls back in Maclean

MACLEAN

Maclean & District Bowling Club

WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 16/08/2020

We would like to wish Jayson all the best at Yamba in the CRDBA Champion of Champion Singles this Saturday at 8.45am.

Just a note to all players. All roll ups are to be booked in with Jayson to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.

Roll up times are: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 1pm – 5pm.

Players please ensure all mats and jacks are placed in the tub beneath the mat box after use for sanitising by staff.

All social bowls are now back to Maclean Bowling Club, full members only to ensure the health and safety of our own bowlers in this current environment.

A reminder that the COVID-19 safety plan for bowls is on the noticeboard for you to read and understand.

Championships

Nominations for Mixed Pairs will close this Wednesday August 19. Players please make sure all nominations are paid by then.

Social Bowls

Wednesday

Winners: Cheryl Johnson and Monica Parker

R/Up: Barry Thomas and Jeff Newman

Raffle: First Kevin Johnson, second Jeff Newman

Crack The Safe: $550 – Doug Starr – NOT WON

Friday

Winners: Ray Davis, John Hupfield and Peter Hurst

R/Up: Sandra Youlten and Sue Grieve

Raffle: First Denise Burey second Pauline Ryan

Crack The Safe: $550 – John Hupfield – NOT WON

Saturday

Winners: John Nilon, Ron Mulville and Marg Stallard

Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $600 week ending 23/08/2020

Competition Results

Major/Minor Pairs Rd 1

G.Montgomery & J.Pinnock d J.Shannon & R.Byrum 24/23

J.Nash & G.Scott d S.McKenzie & J.Wilcock 26/13

R.Wiseman & J.Hupfield d B.Mansfield & K.Johnson 24/14

R.Wetzel & R.Ryan d P.Hurst & D.Johnson 15/14

J.Mills & D.Starr d M.Williams & P.Bamback26/10

J.Connell & P.Burnes d C.Ryan & M.Bailey 21/19

Comp Draw

Major/Minor Pairs Qtr Finals

Saturday August 22 12.30pm

P.Ryan (sub for J.Pinnock) & G.Montgomery v R.Wiseman & J.Hupfield

J.Nash & G.Scott v J.Newman & R.Murphy

R.Wetzel & R.Ryan v J.Mills & D.Starr

J.Connell & P.Burnes v R.Davis & C.Apps

Umpire: TBA

Major/Minor Pairs Semi Finals

Sunday August 23 12.30pm

Winner (Montgomery/Hupfield) v Winner (Scott/Murphy)

Winner (Ryan/Starr) v Winner (Burnes/Apps)

Major/Minor Pairs FINAL

Saturday August 29 12.30pm

Mixed Pairs Sectional Play

Sunday August 30 11.15am