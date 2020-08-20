ON THE GREENS: Social bowls back in Maclean
MACLEAN
Maclean & District Bowling Club
WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 16/08/2020
We would like to wish Jayson all the best at Yamba in the CRDBA Champion of Champion Singles this Saturday at 8.45am.
Just a note to all players. All roll ups are to be booked in with Jayson to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.
Roll up times are: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 1pm – 5pm.
Players please ensure all mats and jacks are placed in the tub beneath the mat box after use for sanitising by staff.
All social bowls are now back to Maclean Bowling Club, full members only to ensure the health and safety of our own bowlers in this current environment.
A reminder that the COVID-19 safety plan for bowls is on the noticeboard for you to read and understand.
Championships
Nominations for Mixed Pairs will close this Wednesday August 19. Players please make sure all nominations are paid by then.
Social Bowls
Wednesday
Winners: Cheryl Johnson and Monica Parker
R/Up: Barry Thomas and Jeff Newman
Raffle: First Kevin Johnson, second Jeff Newman
Crack The Safe: $550 – Doug Starr – NOT WON
Friday
Winners: Ray Davis, John Hupfield and Peter Hurst
R/Up: Sandra Youlten and Sue Grieve
Raffle: First Denise Burey second Pauline Ryan
Crack The Safe: $550 – John Hupfield – NOT WON
Saturday
Winners: John Nilon, Ron Mulville and Marg Stallard
Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.
Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $600 week ending 23/08/2020
Competition Results
Major/Minor Pairs Rd 1
G.Montgomery & J.Pinnock d J.Shannon & R.Byrum 24/23
J.Nash & G.Scott d S.McKenzie & J.Wilcock 26/13
R.Wiseman & J.Hupfield d B.Mansfield & K.Johnson 24/14
R.Wetzel & R.Ryan d P.Hurst & D.Johnson 15/14
J.Mills & D.Starr d M.Williams & P.Bamback26/10
J.Connell & P.Burnes d C.Ryan & M.Bailey 21/19
Comp Draw
Major/Minor Pairs Qtr Finals
Saturday August 22 12.30pm
P.Ryan (sub for J.Pinnock) & G.Montgomery v R.Wiseman & J.Hupfield
J.Nash & G.Scott v J.Newman & R.Murphy
R.Wetzel & R.Ryan v J.Mills & D.Starr
J.Connell & P.Burnes v R.Davis & C.Apps
Umpire: TBA
Major/Minor Pairs Semi Finals
Sunday August 23 12.30pm
Winner (Montgomery/Hupfield) v Winner (Scott/Murphy)
Winner (Ryan/Starr) v Winner (Burnes/Apps)
Major/Minor Pairs FINAL
Saturday August 29 12.30pm
Mixed Pairs Sectional Play
Sunday August 30 11.15am